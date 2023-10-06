[Watch] Pahang MB Moots Anti-Hopping Law, Downplays Takeover By PN

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The Menteri Besar of Pahang, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, has expressed his confidence that the state assembly will soon deliberate on an anti-hopping law as concerns about defection continue to loom.

Wan Rosdy dismissed the claims made by Perikatan Nasional (PN) that a change in government is possible if Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen defect, calling it a tactic to mislead voters.

He noted that the unity government currently has 24 representatives in the state assembly and would need 28 votes for a two-thirds majority.

PN chairman and former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had hinted that his coalition could take over the Pahang administration if it wins the Pelangai by-election.

The Bersatu president also suggested that PAS Deputy President Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man could be nominated as the Menteri Besar candidate if Umno assemblymen defect.

No longer safe deposit

After the 15th General Election last year, Pahang is no longer a stronghold of BN as PN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have successfully captured nine parliamentary seats and 25 state assembly seats.

PN won seven parliamentary seats in Kuantan, Kuala Krau, Maran, Jerantut, Rompin, Indera Mahkota, and Temerloh, while PH won two seats in Bentong and Raub.

Meanwhile, in the state assembly elections, PN won 17 seats, BN won 16 seats, and PH won eight seats out of the total 42 state assembly seats.

As a result of the election outcome, BN and PH made history by merging and subsequently forming a unity government at the federal level.

Unity government takes heart from recent by-election wins

Wan Rosdy denied rumours of defection and downplayed PN’s chances of winning the Pelangai by-election this weekend.

He cited recent by-election results, including the unity government’s victory in the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections last month, as evidence of its acceptance by the people.

The Pelangai by-election will feature a three-cornered contest between BN’s Datuk Amizar Abu Adam, PN’s Kasim Samat, and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni.

The by-election is being held following the death of Umno assemblyman and Pahang executive committee chairman Datuk Johari Harun in a plane crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam on 17 August.

