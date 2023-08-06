[Watch] Tragic Car Accident After Tree Falls On Two Cars

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A family of three, including a 5-year-old girl, tragically died after a large tree fell on two passing cars during a storm last night.

The incident occurred in Kampung Bukit Cina, Kok Lanas.

Police confirmed that the fatal car accident happened around 8 pm due to heavy rain and the tree fell across the road, causing a heavy traffic jam.

They received a report last night that a large tree fell and crushed two cars.

When the rescue team arrived, the driver and passengers in one of the cars had no signs of life.

Incident listed as a sudden death case

Berita Harian reported that the victim, Nik Amirah Nik Ab Rahman, 40 and son, Nik Aishah Azzahra, 5, and husband, Nik Mohd Zulmi Ramli, 44, who was riding in a Nissan Sentra type car, died at the scene.

Meanwhile, their two children, Nik Adilia Zulaikha, 11 and Nik Adam Zarif, 9, in the back seat were injured and taken to Machang Hospital.

Another Honda City car was driven by Shamsiemon Mukhtar, 53, with his wife, Jahnilawati Mohd Zain, 52 and three children, Muhammad Aliff, 26; Muhammad Aiman, 23 and Isyatul Amalin, 20, survived and did not suffer any injuries.

The head of Ketereh Fire and Rescue Station, Mohd Roslan Omar, said it took about 45 minutes to remove the three trapped victims.

The tree also crushed the other car at the scene, but the driver and passengers were unharmed.

The bodies of the three deceased have been sent to the hospital for autopsy, and the police are still investigating before releasing the autopsy report.

Police have listed the case as a sudden death case.

Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of those who died in this incident.

Local council under scrutiny for tree maintenance

The tree falling on the car in Kelantan has raised questions about the local council’s responsibility for tree maintenance.

Some netizens have expressed their concerns and suggested that the council be held accountable for the tragic incident.

It is unclear whether the tree was diseased or damaged or was simply old and unstable.

However, this incident highlights the importance of regular tree maintenance and safety inspections to prevent such accidents from happening in the future.

It remains to be seen what actions the local council will take in response to this incident and whether they will take steps to improve their tree maintenance practices.

