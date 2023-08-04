[Watch] Car Blocked For Three Hours, Woman Calls Police

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

In a recent incident in Selangor, a woman’s car was blocked in a parking lot by an Alza for three hours.

The woman, identified only as Siti, reportedly yelled frantically from her apartment before eventually calling the police.

She uploaded a post on the Facebook group “B40 Buat Perangai Apa Harini”

claiming that no one showed up to move the Alza despite her repeated honks over several hours, which made her even angrier.

“I’ve been honking my horn for two hours, but no one has come to move the car,” she said.

Woman Takes Drastic Action to Resolve Parking Dispute

In addition to honking, the woman also stood on the patio of her first-floor apartment while yelling vigorously to get the car owner’s attention.

She yelled, “Alza owner, Alza owner, please come out and remove your car. If it doesn’t move, I’ll call a tow truck.”

She decided to contact the police after the car owner ignored her yelling.

“I yelled there for 10 minutes, but the car owner wouldn’t come out. I finally had to call the nearest police station, and the police arrived quickly.”

When the owner of the Alza finally appeared, he apologized and explained that he had forgotten to move his car due to his battle with cancer.

Limited Parking Spaces: A Growing Concern

Siti urged drivers to have empathy and leave a phone number or move their cars when someone honks to avoid blocking others.

This incident highlights the ongoing problem of limited parking spaces in residential areas.

Drivers are urged to be considerate of others and take appropriate action to avoid blocking other cars.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of being mindful of others and taking responsibility for one’s actions, especially in shared spaces like parking lots.

Ye! Parking is crazy around here hence I would rush home nak park properly. Belum kira yang double park dalam tu, main tolak sampai pecah lah plate number.



Tapi ini luar, and B40 mampu eh pakai kereta ni? Condo lain pun parking satu je dalam? Hahh hahh https://t.co/PMZCaYpJiG — Ungku Dayana (@UngkuDayana) February 25, 2023

