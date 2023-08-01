Viral Video Shows Girl Assaulted By Group, Believed To Be In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A distressing five-minute-forty-second video depicting a group of individuals, believed to be Malaysian teens, assaulting a girl, has been rapidly circulating on Facebook since 30 July. The video was uploaded by a Facebook user, whose bio mentions that he lives in Kuala Lumpur, at 3.29 pm on Sunday.

In the video, a female voice speaking Mandarin accuses the victim of having slept with someone, to which the victim repeatedly apologises. Despite her apologies, the group proceeds to physically attack her, slapping and kicking her while she sits with her back against the wall near the staircase. The assault is so severe that her head almost strikes the sharp edges of the staircase on multiple occasions.

“Let me ask you, will you report this (assault) to the police?” a female voice can be heard as asking, to which the victim replies she will not go to the authorities.

Judging from the accents of both the assailants and the victim, it is believed that they are Malaysians. Despite the victim’s apologies, the group continues attacking her by slapping and kicking her. A person behind the camera can be heard saying that they should not have kicked her face.

“Why say sorry now, but not when you are sleeping with someone?” asks a person before proceeding to hit the victim’s head.

Another girl can be seen using a slipper to smack the victim, who continues murmuring that she will not sleep with that person again.

When the victim kneels to apologise after taking a puff from a cigarette lit by the group, several assailants kick her again.

“You are not wrong, but I just don’t like your face,” says a person to the kneeling victim.

The assailants continue to berate and harm her, leaving her with bloodshot and bruised eyes, while she attempts to remove contact lenses. The victim also gives the passcode to her smartphone when asked by a person behind the camera.

The person who uploaded it acknowledged that the video has made news on Oriental Daily.

China Press reported that the uploader mentioned in the comment section that they have reported the incident to the police, but the comment has since been deleted.

The video has amassed over three million views with 22,000 likes, and the comment section has been restricted.

Media outlets have reached out for further information, but responses are yet to be received. This appalling incident has sparked widespread outrage, with demands for swift action from authorities. As of now, the police have not issued an official statement on the case.

