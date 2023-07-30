MUDA Candidate Humble About ‘Most Beautiful’ Title In State Election

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Abe Lim, a candidate for the MUDA coalition in the upcoming election for the Bandar Utama state seat, has been gaining attention for her striking resemblance to MyFM radio DJ and artist Gan Mei Yan.

While Lim has declined to comment on the matter, she has acknowledged that many people have told her she looks like Gan.

During a recent interview with reporters outside the nomination centre, Lim joked that the resemblance would have to be confirmed by her mother, whom she called her “factory.”

In addition to her resemblance to Gan, Lim has been dubbed the “most beautiful” candidate in the state election by some.

However, she humbly said other candidates were even more beautiful than her.

Lim arrived at the nomination centre accompanied by her mother and MUDA supporters.

Newcomer in Three-Way Race for Bandar Utama Seat

Abe Lim, a UK-trained lawyer and climate change advocate, is confident that voters from the urban constituency are likely to accept a climate change proponent.

She believes they would be aware of the problems caused by poor management of the environment.

Lim’s decision to challenge the Bandar Utama seat comes after finding the lack of political will towards green solutions and slow initiative from previous seat holders.

There will be a three-way contest in Bandar Utama for the Selangor election on August 12.

The candidates are incumbent Jamaliah Jamaluddin, Lim and Nur Aliff Mohd Tafid from Gerakan.

