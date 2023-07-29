573 State Election Candidates Have Filed Their Nomination Papers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Candidates have filed their nomination papers in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, and Penang today (29 July).

All 245 state seats along with Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election are being contested for the 12 August polls.

In total, 573 applications were received but one nomination paper has been rejected.

Out of 572 nominations, 501 are men, while 71 are women. 204 of them are aged between 50 and 59. The youngest age group to contest in the polls are in the 20 to 29 years old group.

The oldest candidate is 80-year-old Ravinder Singh contesting for the DUN N.36 Pantai Jerejak seat in Penang under Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM).

Meanwhile, the youngest candidate is 23-year-old Melanie Ting Yi-Hlin contesting for the DUN N.19 Bukit Antarabangsa seat in Selangor under MUDA.

Candidates who have paid a deposit for election campaign materials as provided for under the Election Offences Act 1954, are also subject to the bylaws of any local authority for the purpose of exhibiting and distributing election campaign materials that contain photos of candidates, party emblems/symbols and photos of combined party/component leaders that they represent jointly or separately.

Polling day for all six state elections and the by-election is on 12 August, while early voting is on 8 August.

The state elections have no direct impact on the federal government. Still, it’ll be a major electoral test for the unity government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership.

