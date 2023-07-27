Eight Malaysian Restaurants Added To Michelin Local Guide

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Three Kuala Lumpur and five Penang restaurants have been added to Michelin’s Guide for Kuala Lumpur and Penang. The good news which was confirmed on the company’s website, came after inspections were carried out at the following restaurants.

Writing in a statement, Michelin shared that their inspectors visited the premises and found it “too good to keep as a secret.”

The restaurants in Kuala Lumpur are Hor Poh Cuisine, Jalan Ipoh Claypot Chicken Rice, and Roti by D’Tandoor.

As for the ones in Penang, it was Ah Boy Koay Teow Th’ng, Ghee Lian, Hot Bowl White Curry Mee, My Own Cafe, and Siam Road Char Koay Teow.

Though the following eateries made it on the list, there will be no designation of Stars, Green Stars or Bib Gourmands for now. All will indeed be announced in the upcoming annual Michelin Guide ceremony.

In addition, more eateries are to be included in Michelin Guide as there will be two lists of releases before the ceremony. This marks the first one.

The Kuala Lumpur and Penang Michelin Guide was officially announced back in December of last year. The Guide was created to celebrate the diversity of cuisines in the two regions.

During its announcement, a total of 97 restaurants were selected for the list. And four restaurants were awarded one Michelin for high-quality cooking, while 32 others were given the Bib Gourmand recognition for offering good food at moderate prices.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.