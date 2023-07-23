Food For Thought: Trader Learns Costly Lesson In Trusting Customers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A food trader in Gerik, Perak, recently faced the experience of being cheated when a customer did not take an order that had been prepared.

Aishah Nita, who has been running a restaurant business in a food court for almost nine years, received an order to prepare food for three days amounting to 720 sets from an individual.

The customer contacted Aishah on 14 July, asking to prepare food sets for three days, amounting to 240 sets per day.

The person asked for 120 sets for lunch and another 120 for dinner. I don’t know why; I have a bad feeling in my heart. My husband also said to ask for a deposit. Aishah Nita on feeling uneasy about the request for 120 sets for lunch and dinner.

Aishah takes a risk without asking for a deposit

However, for some reason, Aishah did not ask for a deposit this time.

She said it could be because she believed the words of the person who told him about the reservation for soldiers.

“I said to my husband, let’s go by faith. If they come to take it, that’s our sustenance… if they don’t, we give charity. I don’t want to think badly.”

Aishah Nita said she chose to have faith and remain positive

Aishah and her assistant persevered in preparing 120 lunch sets on the first day but were disappointed when no customer took the order.

“Before he came to take the order at 1 in the afternoon, he called to ask us to buy plastic food containers. He asked us to contact his company for that,” Aishah added.

A lesson learned: be cautious and don’t trust people easily

However, the customer did not show up to collect the food and their phone number was blocked.

After suffering a loss of about RM650, Aishah and her husband donated the food set containing white rice, chicken curry, mixed vegetables and sambal belacan to the deserving people.

“When I read the comments, some traders have experienced the same fate as me… deceived by customers because they believed. Sometimes I feel sorry for people. What can be learned from now on is not to trust people easily,” said Aishah.

The incident reminds other traders to be cautious when receiving large orders and not to trust people easily.

