KL Teen Clings On To Flowers For Mom Despite Road Accident 

When it comes to our parents, it is fair to say that many of us would go above and beyond to express our affection for them. Given what they have done for us, it is only natural that we find ways to continue thanking them.

One boy, unfortunately, had the misfortune of doing so in a harsh circumstance. The teen who bought flowers for his mother was caught in an accident recently at Jalan Chow Sow Lin 2 on Sunday.

Popular philanthropist Kuan Chee Heng, who came to rescue him, witnessed and detailed the incident on his Facebook page. Kuan, who was on his way to buy groceries, had noticed a car flipped on the side of the road.

Naturally, he rushed to the scene to assess the situation, before realising a teenager was stuck in the vehicle. He acted swiftly and pulled the young man out of the car. However, he noticed while the boy was shaken by the incident, he was more concerned about the flowers in his hands.

“I told the teen to contact his family but he told me that his phone was inside the car. I also noticed that he held on to the flowers the entire time,” wrote Kuan in his post.

Piqued with curiosity, Kuan questioned the young man about the flowers, assuming it was for his girlfriend. But to his surprise, the bouquet was actually meant for the boy’s mother.

“Uncle, I don’t have a girlfriend, this bouquet of flowers was bought for my mom.” He further shared that the gift was his mom’s birthday gift.

Touched by the sentiment, Kuan not only called the boy’s mother but also accompanied him until she arrived. “When his mother came, she couldn’t help but shed tears and hugged him tight,” explained Kuan.

That was when he felt compelled to tell the boy’s mother about how brave and loving her son was. And that she should be proud of him.

Internet is in awe of him

Since the story was posted online, many netizens have been in awe of the young boy’s affection for his mother. In fact, the post has garnered over 8,000 reactions, with many praising his gesture.

One user wrote “Such a filial child, it’s very touching, may he always be safe.” Another wished for his safety, “I hope he is safe and protected always.”

While we are touched by his gesture, we are also extremely happy to know that the young man also made it out of the accident unharmed.

