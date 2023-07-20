Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Kills 3 At Johor Rest Stop

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

In a tragic incident, three people – two men and one woman – died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a rest stop in Yong Peng, Johor.

The incident occurred on 18 July at around 8 pm at the Yong Peng (South) R&R on the North-South Expressway.

According to reports, the three individuals were found unconscious in a car parked at the rest stop.

Members of the Public Attempt to Rescue Victims of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

The car’s windows had been broken by members of the public who had attempted to rescue them.

However, despite their efforts, it was too late to save the victims.

The Johor State Fire and Rescue Department issued a statement confirming the deaths of the three individuals.

The victims were Myanmar nationals identified as Zaw Naing Oo, 23, Myo Htet, 25, and Khin Mar Yee, 27.

The Pagoh Fire and Rescue Department received a call for help at around 8:59 pm, and they immediately dispatched six firefighters to the scene.

However, by the time they arrived, the victims had already been rescued by members of the public.

After handing over the bodies of the deceased to the police, the firefighters evacuated the area at around 10:22 pm.

Police Launch Investigation into Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Deaths

Acting Batu Pahat District Police Chief, Superintendent Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said the three victims were on their way from Genting Highlands to Taman Air Biru, Pasir Gudang.

The Perodua Alza car they were in was borrowed from a friend in Johor Bahru and they were believed to have stopped to rest and fell asleep in the car at the scene of the incident.

As a result of interviews with several witnesses, the victim’s car was found to have been parked for quite some time at the Yong Peng Rest Stop. The victim was found motionless but the car engine was turned on while the windows were tightly closed and the doors were locked. Acting Batu Pahat District Police Chief, Superintendent Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani on the victims being found motionless in their car.

Understanding Carbon Monoxide Poisoning and Prevention

Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless gas produced when fuel (gasoline, diesel, propane, or natural gas) is burned.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is caused by inhaling the gas produced by burning fuel; it is a highly toxic gas that can cause sudden illness or death.

Proper ventilation can help prevent the buildup of carbon monoxide gas in enclosed spaces, reducing the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Seek medical attention immediately if you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning.

