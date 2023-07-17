MCMC Says No Action Was Made To Ban Sanusi’s TikTok Account 

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) did not receive any instructions to block Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s TikTok account.

Despite claims from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director, MCMC confirmed that no instructions from the government were received regarding the issue.

“Social media platforms have community guidelines that determine if action can be taken against any user automatically if there are any such breaches or based on complaints by the public,” said MCMC in a statement.

As such, these community guidelines are set to set expectations, promote inclusiveness, and reduce harmful or unsavoury content that could disturb public harmony.

What happened?

MCMC’s public statement was in response to Sanusi’s claim that the government had taken down his account on TikTok. In a video shared on Twitter by PAS’s Harakah, he further alleged that Malaysia was becoming like North Korea.

According to him, this is because the government was against freedom of speech. He echoed similar sentiments in a press conference on Sunday, arguing that citizens would turn their back on the coalition government for banning social media accounts.

He claimed that the Pakatan Harapan unity government was behind the move of banning his accounts to stop him from connecting with the public.