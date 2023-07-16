[Watch] Stick It To Your Neighbour: Fist Fight Between Chinese And Indian Neighbours In Apartment Complex

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs anger.

Tensions between Chinese and Indian neighbours in an apartment complex in Tampoi, Johor, came to a head when a shouting match turned physical, resulting in a fistfight.

Based on a video uploaded on Facebook, the shouting match was accompanied by the Chinese neighbour hitting the front door repeatedly with a stick as both sides continued to shout at the other.

The argument, which was said to be caused by loud noises, quickly escalated, with both sides hurling insults against each other at the top of their voices.

At one point, the Chinese neighbour thrashed the shoe rack outside the front door.

Despite attempts by other neighbours to intervene and defuse the situation, the argument turned physical when the Indian neighbour came out of his house.

Both parties threw punches as they tried to settle their differences ‘hand-to-hand’ instead of ‘face-to-face’.

It is unclear if the police were called to the scene and if both parties were taken into custody for questioning.

Address Issues And Conflicts Peacefully And Respectfully

The incident highlights the need for better communication and understanding between neighbours of different cultural backgrounds.

It reminds us to approach conflicts with a spirit of humility and a willingness to listen to others.

By doing so, we can avoid becoming angry and instead work towards finding common ground.

So far group taman baik baik je. Siap ada zumba with jiran ladies bi-weekly lagi hehe. Kalau gaduh pun, pasal kucing sape yg berak dekat kawasan rumah jela. https://t.co/oTTqj5GyOB — Fatin (@ftnnssr) July 3, 2023

In this case, the situation got out of hand, resulting in a regrettable and avoidable altercation.

We must respect our neighbours and report any concerns to the appropriate authorities rather than resorting to violence.

rumah aku jadi port kucing berak, hari2 kena cuci taik kucing. kadang2 sampai 4x sehari dia berak sampai aku kena hantar warning kat group residen pic.twitter.com/FUIMgrEqJx — The infosec tryathlete (@kep3n) May 6, 2023

