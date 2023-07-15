Politicians’ Pensions: Is Malaysia Paying Too Much For Too Little?

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Looks like Malaysian politicians are cashing in on their time in office.

Netizens are expressing concern over the pensions of Malaysian politicians – despite only holding office for 60 months.

Elected officials such as the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Minister, Exco, Member of Parliament and State Assembly Member are eligible for a full pension.

On top of that, they also receive a higher allowance than their salary.

Penjawat Awam Gred 44 ke bawah masih dikerah sumbang gaji, bersama solidariti dgn PM dan Menteri katanya. Tp sebenarnya PM dan Menteri tu ada gaji lain sebagai Ahli Parlimen, Senator, apa heran potong gaji. Padahal kerja hancur, tadbir huru hara, Parlimen pun tak bersidang. pic.twitter.com/RFmARNyeSO — bawangst (@bawangst) June 1, 2021

Netizens believe this is an unfair disparity and are calling for change.

They want the government to review the pension scheme for elected representatives and consider reducing the amount paid to them.

Rakyat minta naik gaji..

-tak boleh, negara kekangan wang.

-akan dipertimbangkan

-pejawat awam pencen 1/2 gaji umur 60tahun



YB² Menteri minta naik gaji..

-lulus undang² segera

-lulus kereta baru

-lulus elaun baru

-pencen penuh khidmat 5tahun



Pikir² lah netizen sendiri.. — BudakKampung (@HusbandNakal) July 10, 2023

While Civil Servants Left To Work For Peanuts

It’s quite the contrast between the pensions of Malaysian politicians and those of civil servants – while politicians only need to hold office for 60 months to qualify for a full pension, civil servants must work for 240 months.

The emoluments for Cabinet Ministers are particularly eye-opening, including a basic salary of RM18,000 and various allowances that add up to a tidy sum.

And it’s not just Cabinet Ministers who receive high emoluments – the government pays RM16,000 to 222 members of the Dewan Rakyat and RM11,000 per month to 70 members of the Dewan Negara.

It’s no wonder netizens are concerned about the financial burden this places on the government.

YB @AzminAli, YB kalah Parlimen Gombak, tapi masih merupakan ADUN Bukit Antarabangsa.



Saya tak pasti mengapa YB menganggap YB boleh “pause” sedangkan gaji sebagai ADUN masih berjalan.



Adakah jawatan “public service” sebagai ADUN terlalu remeh pada hemat YB? pic.twitter.com/XZ21jrKvS6 — Anfaal Saari 🏴 🇲🇾 (@anfaalsaari) February 11, 2023

Politicians May Be Living Large, But Civil Servants Are Feeling The Squeeze

The high cost of pensions for former elected representatives is a major concern for netizens, especially given that elections occur once every 5 years and all elected representatives are entitled to a full pension.

This is seen as wasteful and burdensome compared to the salaries of lowly civil servants, such as Grade 11 general assistants, who earn a monthly salary of only RM1,216.

Netizens believe that the government should prioritize the needs of its citizens rather than its elected officials.

(selepas usia 60 tahun). jika kita mengambil jangka hayat rakyat Malaysia sehingga 75 tahun.



Nota 1: Elaun Parking Kenderaan Menteri lebih tinggi daripada Gaji Gred 44!

Nota 2: Jika gaji gred terendah pekerja kerajaan adalah RM1,500 termasuk elaun maka gaji seorang — sahabat crew (@sahabatcrew1) July 10, 2023

Netizens are not only concerned about the cost of pensions for Malaysian politicians – they’re also calling out elected officials who claim to defend the fate of the people but are just protecting their interests.

It’s clear that netizens believe this situation needs to be corrected, and they’re calling for politicians to be held accountable.

The financial burden that the Malaysian government has to bear due to paying emoluments and pensions is also a major concern for netizens, who believe that politicians should not be eligible for a full pension and that the cost of pensions for former elected representatives is too high.

It remains to be seen whether the government will respond to these concerns.

