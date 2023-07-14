Loke Challenges Sanusi’s Bribe Claims: No Proof, No Apology

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

A recent comment by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor claiming that non-Muslims make up most people arrested for giving and receiving bribes has caused controversy in Malaysia.

The claim was criticized by Anthony Loke Siew Fook, the Secretary-General of the Democratic Action Party (DAP), leading to a heated debate.

Sanusi made the controversial statement during an episode of the “Keluar Sekejap” podcast, hosted by former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin and former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan.

Loke called Sanusi’s allegation baseless and irresponsible, stating that such a sweeping statement would not benefit Malaysia’s multiracial society.

Corruption Should Not Be Linked to Any Particular Race

In response, Loke challenged Sanusi to provide evidence to support his claims and issue an open apology if he could not.

The Transport Minister also stated that corruption should not be linked to any particular race, and everyone should seek to combat corruption.

Sanusi’s statement has sparked controversy, with some accusing it of being destructive to racial harmony in Malaysia.

Loke claimed that Sanusi’s statement proved that Perikatan Nasional (PN) was destructive to racial harmony and should be rejected by Malaysians.

Meanwhile, some netizens had rallied to support Sanusi.

A Twitter user even uploaded a study purportedly showing the percentage of bribe-givers according to ethnicity and gender between 2010 and 2014.

Tahukah Anda?



Ada 1 paper yang telah menunjukkan jumlah pemberi rasuah sepanjang tahun 2010-2014.



Kajian ini menunjukkan peratusan pemberi rasuah mengikut bangsa, jantina dll.



Kajian ini ada kaitan dgn kenyataan Sanusi.



Anda kena baca paper ni:https://t.co/Og6q6woD8U https://t.co/msXug7bqLs pic.twitter.com/uNF5V06lmd — Waibi (@faeezzainal) July 12, 2023

Similar Statements In The Past By PAS President

Sanusi’s claim is not the first of its kind in Malaysia.

In August 2020, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang made a similar statement, claiming that non-Muslims and non-Bumiputeras were at the root of corruption.

Hadi had said most of those involved in ruining the country’s politics and economy were non-Muslims and non-Bumiputeras.

Police had opened an investigation paper against him over the remarks.

Sanusi’s statement has reignited a long-standing debate in Malaysia about corruption and its impact on different ethnic groups.

Corruption is a sensitive issue in Malaysia, with many people believing it is a pervasive problem in the country’s politics and economy.

Malaysia’s diverse society further complicates the issue.

Addressing corruption in Malaysia will require a collective effort from all stakeholders, including government officials, civil society organizations, and ordinary citizens.

IGP Confirms Investigation Into 3R Issues

Meanwhile, in another development, the police are investigating Sanusi for allegedly making remarks on sensitive issues related to religion, race, and the royal institution.

This comes after Sanusi, who is also the Kedah PN chairman was accused of insulting and belittling Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor during a speech at a PN-organized event.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, confirmed the investigation and revealed that a total of 61 investigation papers related to such 3R (religion, race, and royal institution) issues had been opened since 27 March.

We have opened investigation papers involving politicians, former politicians, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in relation to 3R issues. Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain speaking during a special media briefing at Bukit Aman.

The investigations are being carried out by a special task force established at Bukit Aman specifically for such cases, and it is expected to be completed within a week.

