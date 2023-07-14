A-peeling Criticism: Netizens Question Madani’s Monthly Expenses Infographic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A family of four spends RM397.80 on monthly food, and a single person only needs RM234.60.

Is it reasonable?

The Department of Community Communications (J-KOM) recently revised its consumption chart, which listed the monthly food expenses for a family of four and a single person.

According to the original chart, a family of four with a monthly income of RM1,500 would spend RM391 on food, while a single person would need RM228.

Bodoh sgt JKOM yb ni @anwaribrahim @rafiziramli Tak pernah g beli barang dapur ke? pic.twitter.com/EKxRsSHVBB — tom_tvs (@tom_tvs) July 13, 2023

The chart listed the basic food expenses of broiler chicken, white rice, cooking oil, eggs, bread, and gas, which the government regulates and subsidises.

According to the chart, the weekly expenses for a family of four are RM99.45 (RM97.75 before revision) and RM58.65 for a single person (RM57 before revision).

It should be noted that the calculation was limited to essential supplies regulated and subsidized by the government.

Before the revision of the chart, a family of four would spend RM391 on food per month, with expenses including 2 chickens (RM37.60), 10kg of white rice (RM38), 2 bottles of cooking oil (RM13.80), 1 box of eggs (RM14), 2 pieces of Gardenia bread (RM8.60), and 12kg of gas (RM19).

For a single person, the expenses included 1 broiler chicken (RM18.80), 10kg of white rice (RM38), 1 bottle of cooking oil (RM6.90), 1 box of eggs (RM14), 2 pieces of Gardenia bread (RM3), and 12kg of gas (RM19).

Comparison Between Original And Revised Consumption Chart

The authorities revised the consumption chart by J-KOM, which increased the 12kg of gas price from RM19 to RM25.80.

However, netizens were not satisfied with the chart as they felt that it did not consider other essential supplies such as onions, garlic, peppers, vegetables, sugar, fruits, and more.

Netizens took to social media to express their criticism and questioned the reference of the chart.

One user sarcastically asked, “Which planet is this calculation from?” while another questioned if it was “made by an intern?”

Some netizens even noted that the chart did not include common ingredients such as onions, garlic, peppers, vegetables, sugar, and more.

JKOM jangan membongak sangat. Yang buat kajian tu kaji dekat mana? Saya ni beli barang dapur barang basah dah berapa tahun mana dapat angka tu sebulan. Lebih lagi. Itu pun dah habis jimat. Inilah masalah Agensi dengan idealisme politik. Semua nak ikut selera dia. https://t.co/2F9teC8Uc2 — illiFadli™🇲🇾🌺🚭🟩🌊 (@IlliFadli) July 12, 2023

Despite the government’s regulation and subsidy of essential supplies for food, netizens felt that the consumption chart was incomplete and did not reflect the real cost of living.

The criticism highlights the importance of considering all aspects of daily expenses when creating a consumption chart.

J-KOM’s Infographic Mishap: Director General Admits Fault And Clears Up Confusion

J-KOM’s Director General, Datuk Dr Mohammad Agus Yusuff, had to eat a slice of humble pie when he admitted to making a mistake that caused disputes among the community.

He also acknowledged that the title and explanation on the poster were somewhat misleading, which could have caused some confusion.

However, he clarified that the items listed in the infographic are illogical if they are meant to be a shopping list for a family of four.

The Star quoted him saying that RM391 only covers the family’s necessities (four people) and not the entire grocery list.

On top of that, the infographic was also created to refute claims that the monthly food expenses would increase from RM200 to RM500.

JKOM tak nak edit hantaran dekat twitter? Makan gaji buta lah JKOM ni. Dh bersara dari UKM tu duduk ja rumah lah Dr Agus. Bazir bayar gaji Dr Agus. @fahmi_fadzil @anwaribrahim ..tgk ni JKOM tak buat kerja dgn proaktif. pic.twitter.com/vISRrtJKWi — George Orwell (@Tianglektrik) July 13, 2023

