Love or Money? Woman Chooses Love, Gives Half Her Salary to Boyfriend

A woman’s TikTok video has gone viral after she shared that she is willing to allocate almost half of her salary to her boyfriend for fear of abandonment.

The woman uploaded a list of her monthly spending commitments in the video.

She allocates RM900 a month to her boyfriend, almost half her monthly salary of RM2,000.

Her salary is spent paying for car instalment (RM500), house rent (RM200), personal loan for her boyfriend (RM400) and pocket money for her mother RM50.

Netizens React To Woman’s Sacrifice For Boyfriend

The video has sparked a debate on the power of love and how it can make one blind to good and bad things.

While it is common for individuals to do anything for their partner during the happy phase of a relationship, it is important to prioritize one’s own needs and well-being.

Some netizens praised the woman’s dedication to her relationship.

However, most criticized her for overvaluing her lover to the extent that she was willing to set aside priority for her mother.

They advised the woman to find another partner who is reliable and not to trouble herself just because she is afraid of being abandoned.

It’s important to remember that a healthy relationship involves open and honest communication, including finances.

It’s also vital for both partners to contribute to the relationship in their own way, whether it’s through financial support or other means.

Ive always tell my daughter not to declare your exact financial status to your bf/husband. The husband has to earn the hard way and not to depends

on his wife. — Mohd Irwan (@wanfanskilled) July 8, 2023

