PHAM 2024: An Action Plan To Restore The Planet’s Health

Recently, there have been many cases where one can see the consequences of the health of the planet declining. Such examples are the current heat wave and heavy rain causing flash floods in Malaysia.

There have also been other incidents like the flash floods in Dubai and the volcanic eruption that happened two days ago in Indonesia.

Thus, actions need to be taken to make sure that actions must be taken to restore the planet’s health which directly improves the health of the people.

Planetary Health Summit

Opening Ceremony Of PHAM 2024 by Minister of Health, Datuk Seri Dr. Zulkefly Bin Ahmad

Pic Credit: PHAM 2004

The 2024 Planetary Health Summit and 6th Annual Meeting (PHAM2024) opened on 16 April with a high-level ceremony marking the critical role of collaboration in addressing pressing environmental and public health challenges.

The ceremony featured a keynote address by Malaysia’s Minister of Health, Datuk Seri Dr Zulkefly Ahmad, and opening remarks by distinguished guests including Professor Johan Rockström, Hao Liang Xu, United Nations Development Programme Associate Administrator.

PHAM2024, co-hosted by Sunway Centre for Planetary Health and the Planetary Health Alliance, aims to translate scientific research into actionable solutions. The four-day summit brings together scientists, politicians, policymakers, educators, young leaders, communications experts, and the private sector. Key outcomes include the Kuala Lumpur Call to Action and the Planetary Health Roadmap, guiding collective efforts towards a healthier planet.

Strengthening Planetary Health through Strategic Partnerships

Sunway University has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with WWF-Malaysia and Pacific Disaster Centre (PDC), two organizations that are working towards a healthier planet for the benefit of their populations.

WWF-Malaysia (World Wide Fund for Nature Malaysia): This partnership formalizes a shared commitment to tackling environmental and public health challenges. By combining expertise and resources, Sunway and WWF-Malaysia will work towards promoting planetary health awareness and related initiatives from community to global levels.

MOU Singing Between Sunway University And WWF

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

Pacific Disaster Centre (PDC): This MoU codifies an ongoing collaborative effort to address the impact of disasters on human health and ecological systems. SCPH and PDC will leverage their expertise and data-driven approaches to mitigate disaster risks and build resilience.

MOU Singing Between Sunway University And PDC

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

“I’m very pleased to sign these MOUs of the Sunway Centre for Planetary Health with WWF-Malaysia and with Pacific Disaster Centre, both organisations that walk the talk towards a planet that is healthier than today for the benefit of a population that will also be healthier than today”, said Professor Sibrandes Poppema, President Sunway University.

Professor Sibrandes Poppema, President Sunway University Signing The MOU

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

He also added that the students of the university are involved in this action plan where the students are given a 3 week crash course on Planetary health which the students will use to carry out projects in society to educate and increase awareness of the people on the matter.

We are honored to forge these strategic partnerships that solidify our commitment to a healthier planet. By working together with WWF-Malaysia and PDC, we can amplify our collective impact in tackling critical planetary health challenges.” and “Bringing the Planetary Health Summit to Asia and to Malaysia this year means we can demonstrate our commitment to planetary health while learning from and sharing our experiences with others – all in pursuit of a more liveable planet and good health for all living things on Earth Professor Tan Sri Dr. Jemilah Mahmood, Executive Director of Sunway Centre for Planetary Health

Professor Tan Sri Dr. Jemilah Mahmood, Executive Director of Sunway Centre for Planetary Health (second from the right)

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to foster joint research, innovation, and global bonds in environmental conservation, sustainable development, and planetary health. The agreement will also involve Pacific Disaster Center (PDC) and Sunway Centre for Planetary Health, collaborating to develop a national index for Planetary Health, marking a significant milestone in their commitment to meaningful partnerships.

