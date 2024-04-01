[Watch] RHB’s Raya Vid About A True Malaysian Story Touches Hearts Again

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In 1998, a kind lawyer helped prevent a mother from going to prison after she stole a pencil box for her young son out of desperation.

When TRP shared about this story last year, many people wished a movie would be made about it.

As fate would have it, everyone’s wish came true as the touching story is now immortalised in an RHB bank Hari Raya Aidilfitri video.

The video tells a story of what transpired 26 years ago between lawyer Ahmad Zaharil Muhaiyar and a Malaysian-Indian woman in her 50s.

The touching moment was made sweeter when Ahmad Zaharil appeared near the end of the video as himself. That scene alone stole the hearts of netizens and the reveal pleasantly surprised them.

Netizens also praised the direction, music, and cinematography for successfully bringing the true story to life.

Sp, the question still remains: What has Ahmad Zaharil been up to? According to a netizen, Ahmad Zaharil still helps people whenever he can within his capacity.

The criminal defense lawyer is also quite active on TikTok.

Lawyer ni sampai sekarang banyak membantu orang dengan free. Yang haritu kes budak sangkut ada barang terlarang dalam motor kawan. Dia juga yang tolong. — Prince (@caszpianz) April 1, 2024

What happened that day?

Ahmad Zaharil and the woman met in court on a chance encounter. He saw a distressed woman and talked to her to find out what’s the matter.

After gaining some details, he successfully pled for the woman’s case and she was discharged on a one-year good behaviour bond.

Before going their separate ways, Ahmad Zaharil started a donation round and collected a few hundred ringgit from the court staff, policemen, and himself.

Lawyer Ahmad Zaharil still remembers the encounter years later. Image: TRP File

He never saw the woman again after she expressed her gratitude upon receiving the donation.

Fast forward to 2018, the woman’s grown up son surprised Ahmad Zaharil at work. The man in his early 30s then introduced himself to the older lawyer and tears ensued.

This story is a timely reminder to everyone to promote kindness instead of hatred, as exemplified by Ahmad Zaharil.

