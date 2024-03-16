Old “Pig Hair Brush” Issue Goes Viral Again – Astar Clarifies, Again

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video surfaced on social media of paint brushes allegedly made of pig bristles but the label was covered up, seemingly to dupe customers.

A quick search on Google reveals that this is an old issue which first came to light in 2020.

The brand involved had clarified at the time and it would appear that the issue is resurfacing once more.

In an immediate respond, Astar Creative Stationery issued a statement yesterday to clarify that the clip in question was an old video shot in 2020.

In the video, a woman who had bought a set of six paint brushes by Astar which were labelled as Nylon bristles, peeled off a sticker on the back of packaging where it was written underneath that the brushes were made from pig hair and had the label “non-halal”.

The paint brushes in question bore the code AB251-6 and according to Astar’s website, these brushes are made with nylon hair.

In their reclarification, Astar pointed out that AB251-6’s brush pen tip is nylon hair, which means it is artificial and does not contain any animal hair.

What happened at the time was that due to negligence on the part of their manufacturer, incorrect information was printed on the packaging of the product.

Upon discovery, we immediately contacted the manufacturer to confirm the source of the materials and engaged with the relevant Malaysian government authorities for testing and investigation, confirming that the materials we use are 100% synthetic with no animal hair components. Astar Creative Stationery

They informed that they had promptly changed the packaging of the product to avoid any further misunderstandings or inconvenience.

Lastly, we want to reaffirm our commitment to using materials that fully comply with Malaysian standards and to provide consumers with affordable and high-quality stationery products. Astar Creative Stationery

The person who posted the video on Twitter has since removed the post.

We did find another post of the same video on TikTok that has not been deleted, having already amassed over 15,000 shares.

