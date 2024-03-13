Don’t Worry! TikTok & Other Platforms Won’t Be Banned, Says Government

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Although many other countries such as the United States and India have banned TikTok, Malaysia has no plans to ban TikTok or any other social media platforms for the moment said Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil at the Dewan Rakyat today.

“I believe that better cooperation is needed between social media platform providers, as well as laws that are more comprehensive and aligned with current needs,” he said in a reply to a question raised by Batu Pahat Member of Parliament (MP) Onn Abu Bakar.

Fahmi added that these platforms can be useful to the rakyat and also contribute to the nation’s economy.

“However, we are looking at several measures, including matters related to security, such as online services for children to be better managed, as well as issues with pornographic material and the sale of inappropriate products,” he said as reported by NST.

Before this, Fahmi stated that most social media sites have age limitations, allowing users to establish accounts only if they are 13 years of age or older. This was in response to a question posed by Kuala Krau MP Kamal Ashaari.

However, to make sure this rule is followed parents and guardians must monitor their children’s social media activity.

“This is because children can still benefit from positive content while browsing social media together with their parents or guardians,” he added.

According to Fahmi, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has investigated 38 cases related to pornographic content from January 1 to March 1, 2021, under Section 23 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The commission has also investigated 18 cases, with two receiving warning notices and 18 others classified as no further action or no offence stated, as the materials have been deleted or removed.

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.