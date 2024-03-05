[Watch] Local Starbucks Barista Praised For Professionalism But Tourist Criticised For “Throwing Money”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Starbucks barista at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has been praised for her patience and professionalism when conversing with a Chinese tourist.

In the video posted on a Facebook page, it’s apparent that there was a language barrier between the customer and the barista.

The customer could only understand a smattering of English while trying to order a drink. At one point, the man’s friend had to translate “sugar” in Chinese for him.

Despite the language barrier, the barista tried her best to communicate with simple phrases and managed to take down the order.

The customer cheerfully thanked the barista and even bade goodbye before leaving the shop.

While the interaction sounded friendly on video, netizens took issue with the way the customer “threw” the money on the counter.

In the video, the customer could be seen placing the money on the counter. For some, it seemed rude as they believed it would have been more polite to hand the cash hand to hand.

Others piled on the tourist for not being able to converse in basic English. They believe he should have brushed up on the basics before travelling to a foreign country.

On the other hand, some people pointed out that the customer, who filmed the video, was likely putting on an act.

Some travel vloggers like to pretend to be struggling at something while travelling abroad to test the friendliness and helpfulness of people in another country.

Regardless, the barista’s composure throughout the whole interaction was admirable.

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.