Father Sues Uni For RM3mil After Daughter Dies From Electrocution In Dorm Room

The family of S Vinosiny is seeking RM3 million in compensation from Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) in Sintok, Kedah.

S Vinosiny, who was 21 years old at the time, died from an electrocution in her dormitory two years ago.

The family met with roadblocks when they tried to get to the bottom of the matter.

Vinosiny’s father, R Sivakumar, standing with lawyer M Manoharan last year. Image: TRP File

According to Berita Harian, Vinosiny’s father, R Sivakumar, 55, named the university as the defendant in the suit filed at the Alor Setar High Court on 28 February.

Based on the statement of claim, the victim was found dead on the floor of her dormitory room on 21 May 2022. A post-mortem report showed she had died from electric shock.

The Alor Setar sessions court, acting under Section 333 of the Criminal Procedure Code, confirmed electric shock was the cause of death.

The victim’s father said the university has the responsibility and legal obligation to ensure his daughter’s safety under the provisions of the Electricity Supply Act 1990 and Electricity Regulations 1994.

He claimed the university had breached its legal duty of care by failing to ensure his daughter’s safety from electric shock and failure to maintain the electrical installation properly.

He also claimed the university neglected to take reasonable precautions to prevent injury, damage, or death from electric shock by permitting the continued use of damaged electrical equipment.

