It’s About To Get Hotter – MetMalaysia Issues Level 1 Heatwave Alert To 12 Areas

If you can feel the heat rising at your place, you’re likely not imagining it. The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a Level 1 heatwave alert for some areas.

A Level 1 heatwave warning is issued when temperatures at a location are between 35 and 37 degrees Celcius for three consecutive days.

These are the areas under the Level 1 heatwave alert:

Perlis

Langkawi

Kubang Pasu

Kota Setar

Pokok Sena

Pendang

Kulim

Baling, Sik

Padang Terap, Kedah

Kuala Kangsar, Perak

Central Seberang Prai, Penang

Over in Sabah, Beaufort also receives the Level 1 heatwave warning.

The country, especially the northern part of the Peninsular, is seeing the end of the northeast monsoon in March and the start of the El Nino phenomenon.

What precautions can you take?

This period usually sees drier and warmer conditions. The usual precautions to take include drinking plenty of water, wearing breathable clothing, and staying indoors as much as you can.

