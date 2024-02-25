Prison Department: RM50 A Day For Prisoner Management, Not Just Food

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian Prison Department released a statement today (25 February) to clarify a statement made by Twitter user Afyan Mat Rawi on 24 February regarding the cost of feeding prisoners.

Afyan quoted a 2019 news article by Berita Harian that stated it costs RM41 per day to feed prisoners.

It was in response to his tweet about a case where a man was tied up and beaten to death by a delivery rider mob.

At the time, RM41 covers the cost of breakfast, morning tea, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner.

Currently, the Prison Department said it costs RM50 per day to manage prisoners which is inclusive of the cost of food, basic necessities, salaries, member emoluments, and prison staff.

After getting tagged by the Prison Department on Twitter, Afyan apologised and said he had corrected the information in the original thread before receiving the statement.

Cadangan: Pihak Penjara Malaysia minta Berita Harian padamkan berita yg silap tu.https://t.co/RlQ6ZAJ5Fy — Afyan Mat Rawi, IFP (@afyanIFP) February 25, 2024

