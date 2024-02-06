TRP News Roundup – 6 Feb 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Didn’t get a chance to catch up on the news today? Here are some of the things that happened since this morning.

Incentive payment for civil servants

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced that the RM2,000 incentive payment for civil servants Grade 56 and below will be paid on 23 February.

This also includes RM1,000 for all main public sector personnel.

According to NST, also getting RM1,000 are uniformed personnel and government pensioners including veterans (either with or without pensions).

Where is Taib Mahmud?

With speculations thrown around on social media since yesterday on former Sarawak governer Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud allegedly being whisked away from hospital against his doctor’s advice, his wife penned an open letter to Sarawakians today.

The letter was said to have been sent to media outlets where Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi humbly requested for people to stop making assumptions and malicious accusations towards her.

She said her only concern at this time is the wellbeing of her husband and she hoped everyone can come together and pray for him.

Last night, Raghad responded to the accusations in an Instagram story saying it was untrue. She attached a handwritten note from a nurse as “proof”.

Spanco investigation

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said a former prime minister and finance minister would be called up to assist in the investigation into the awarding of contracts concerning Spanco Sdn Bhd.

The contracts were for the supply and management of government vehicles, according to NST.

Spanco has apparently held the concession to supply and manage government vehicles since 1993.

The contract expired in 2019 afterwhich an open tender was initiated.

Adoption issue

The adoption drama that spilled onto social media between singer Noh Hujan and his ex-wife Mizz Nina appears to have ended today.

When met outside the Shah Alam court today, Mizz Nina explained she had withdrawn the full and inter-parte custody case for temporary custody of the adopted child, whose name is Musa.

It would appear that Musa had been adopted while Mizz Nina was still married to Noh.

Both have since remarried since their divorce.

However, she told reporters today that she is withdrawing the case because there is no more dispute as she has official documents which list her as Musa’s legal guardian, according to NST.

She insisted that the adoption document does not have Noh’s name in it.

Charles has cancer

Buckingham Palace informed that King Charles was diagnosed with cancer.

The BBC reports that they did not however specify what type of cancer.

The palace said the King has begun regular treatments and will be postponing public duties while receiving treatments.

Charles is 75 and ascended the throne of England following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

