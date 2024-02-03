Khairul Aming’s Dendeng Nyet Berapi Breaks Record For Selling Out In 3 Mins & 39 Secs

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Everyone knows celebrity chef and food content creator Khairul Aming is popular for his Sambal Nyet creation. Without fail, his version of sambal will always be sold out.

This time, Khairul Aming released a new product called Dendeng Nyet Berapi. It’s his second product after Sambal Nyet.

It was sold live on TikTok Shop in conjunction with the 2.2 sales day around 9pm on Friday (2 February). The live sale was filmed in his factory and drew 3.3 million viewers.

We did it guysss. Jualan RM 1.2 juta terpantas di TikTokShop Malaysia 😭🤲. Total 80,000 unit Dendeng Nyet Berapi telah sold out dalam masa 3 minit 39 saat and i cant thank you enough for the support dari 3 tahun lepas. Terima kasih guysss 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/vRWAx4ehsO — Khairulaming (@khairulaming) February 2, 2024

Dendeng Nyet Berapi was sold out within 3 minutes and 39 seconds, marking a new record for selling live on TikTok Shop.

Khairul Aming sold 80,000 packets of Dendeng Nyet Berapi, raking in over RM1 million in sales. Keep in mind that it was a new product that hasn’t been tasted by the public yet.

A packet of Dendeng Nyet Berapi weighs 180g and is priced at RM14.99 each.

On Twitter, Khairul Aming thanked everyone for the support they have given him for the past three years.

Before launching the sale on Friday, Khairul Aming shared a video to show the research and development process to make Dendeng Nyet Bearpi.

The process included procuring new machines, renovating the factory, training employees, and product photo shoots.

Sebelum launching esok, i want to share with you guys journey kita develop Dendeng Nyet Berapi dari setahun lepas. Bermula dengan R&D resipi, pembelian mesin, product design, packaging material, factory renovation, machine test run, coaching, production kickoff, photoshoot,… pic.twitter.com/vD6ct9ptBY — Khairulaming (@khairulaming) February 1, 2024

