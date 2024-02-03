TRP
Khairul Aming’s Dendeng Nyet Berapi Breaks Record For Selling Out In 3 Mins & 39 Secs

Khairul Aming raked in more than RM1 million in sales after selling his new product Dendeng Nyet Berapi on TikTok Shop live.

February 3, 2024

Everyone knows celebrity chef and food content creator Khairul Aming is popular for his Sambal Nyet creation. Without fail, his version of sambal will always be sold out.

This time, Khairul Aming released a new product called Dendeng Nyet Berapi. It’s his second product after Sambal Nyet.

It was sold live on TikTok Shop in conjunction with the 2.2 sales day around 9pm on Friday (2 February). The live sale was filmed in his factory and drew 3.3 million viewers.

Dendeng Nyet Berapi was sold out within 3 minutes and 39 seconds, marking a new record for selling live on TikTok Shop.

Khairul Aming sold 80,000 packets of Dendeng Nyet Berapi, raking in over RM1 million in sales. Keep in mind that it was a new product that hasn’t been tasted by the public yet.

A packet of Dendeng Nyet Berapi weighs 180g and is priced at RM14.99 each.

On Twitter, Khairul Aming thanked everyone for the support they have given him for the past three years.

Before launching the sale on Friday, Khairul Aming shared a video to show the research and development process to make Dendeng Nyet Bearpi.

The process included procuring new machines, renovating the factory, training employees, and product photo shoots.

