TRP News Roundup – 2 Feb 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Didn’t get a chance to catch up on the news today? Here are some of the things that happened since this morning.

No more sources

The biggest news today is the Pardons Board finally laid to rest all the speculation surrounding Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s sentence. Utusan Malaysia started the ball rolling with their source-based report earlier this week which was later retracted.

Since then, Malaysians were waiting patiently for the Pardons Board to issue a statement on the speculation that Najib had been pardoned.

Najib is not yet a free man but he did get his prison sentence halved. Instead of 12 years, it is now down to six.

READ MORE: Pardons Board Approves “50 Per Cent” Off Najib Razak’s Sentence

Sexual assault charges

A religious studies teacher was charged with sexual assault on three underage girls at a primary school in Tawau.

All three girls were 10-years-old.

According to Berita Harian, he had allegedly committed the acts in the classroom of the school he was teaching in.

“Get lost”

The inspector-general of Police (IGP) regrets the fact that there are still police officers who failed to abide by the law, telling them to take off their badges and “get lost”.

FMT reported that Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said this during a meeting with senior officers and district police chiefs from Peninsular Malaysia yesterday.

Should any officers breach the police’s code of conduct, Razarudin told the district heads that he wanted on the spot reports.

Panda yet to be Grab-bed

The sale of Delivery Hero’s Foodpanda business in Southeast Asia to Grab Holdings Ltd has reportedly collapsed due to disagreements over pricing.

The Frankfurt-listed Delivery Hero’s valuation of Foodpanda was deemed “sky-high valuation” by Grab, which is currently focused on achieving profitability and enhancing its ride-sharing services in Singapore, according to NST.

The deal, initially expected to be completed by the end of the previous year, faced delays, and the disagreement on valuation has now led to its apparent failure.

First solo concert

She’s been a singer for 27 years and finally Liza Hanim is getting her very first solo concert.

As reported by NST, Liza is set to perform at Zepp KL this Sunday in her Liza Hanim 27 Years Journey concert.