Malaysian Actor Apologises For Brothel Suggestion, Says People Should Watch Full Podcast Video

Datuk Rosyam Nor has apologized for his controversial opinion on prostitution and how it is needed in our country, especially for immigrants.

He released an apology video on social media, saying that he did not expect his opinion to go viral.

However, he also asked the people to watch the full episode of his Hitam Putih Kehidupan podcast that was uploaded on YouTube under Suhan Channel.

“But that’s actually for my podcast programme on Suhan Channel. It’s a discussion, so I think it’s good for everyone if they have time to go to Suhan Channel to see the whole video of what’s being discussed,” he said in his apology video.

Recently, a snippet of the podcast went viral on social media platforms where Rosyam suggested that brothels is needed in the country for immigrants especially those who left their wives behind.

This, in his opinion, would help them release their lustful needs and curb the chances of criminal activities such as rape from happening.

Rumah pelacuran itu perlu….kita ada lebih 3 juta pekerja asing …..



Apa yang Rosyam cakap ini berpijak di bumi nyata dan betul….tapi rasanya ramai yang akan marah dan menolak pandangan peribadi ini….



Apa pandangan anda? pic.twitter.com/opLmkmX6EQ — MYNEWSHUB (@mynewshub) January 8, 2024

Datuk Rosyam Nor

Pic Credit : Instagram

Mohd Noor Shamsudin who is also known as Rosyam Nor is among Malaysia’s top actors.

He is from Kampung Kerinchi, Kuala Lumpur and his experience living in hardship throughout his childhood motivated him to continue to change his life to be successful, as reported by Berita Harian.

He is known for movies such as KL Gangster, Mat Moto, KL Special Force and Gila Gila Remaja.

Pic Credit: Wikipedia

He has won various awards in the film industry such as the Malaysian Film Festival, Anugerah Skrin, Anugerah Bintang Popular Berita Harian, Seri Angkasa Award and the Asia Pacific Film Festival.

His name is also in the Malaysian Book of Records for the highest number of awards won by an actor.

Other than being an actor, he is also known as a producer and host for television shows. Furthermore, he is also successful as a farmer.

He was first involved in the honey jackfruit plant project at the Sustainable Food Production Park (TKPM) in Lanchang, Pahang in 2010.

Then, as part of a joint venture with Sri Ternak Company, he launched a convenience shop in Setiawangsa in June 2018 under the name ST Rosyam Mart.

Prostitution

Prostitution dates back many centuries and it has been present in many cultures. While some countries today have moved to legalise sex work, it remains illegal in many others, including Malaysia.

In Malaysia, several Acts deal with prostitution; Sections 372, 372A and 373 of the Penal Code. Another is Section 27(b) of the Minor Offences Act 1955 (MOA 1955).

Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM) Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri did not take kindly to Rosyam’s remarks, saying any suggestion or joke that is insensitive to women must not be normalised.

“Suggestions or jokes that are not sensitive to women cannot be normalised, especially when they contradict various aspects, whether from a legal, family values, cultural, or religious perspective,” she said as a response to Rosyam’s podcast.

Nancy added that all government departments completely support the ministry’s zero-tolerance policy against any kind of violence against women, including sexual, emotional, physical, and psychological abuse, as reported by Bernama.

The Minister of Communications also condemned the suggestion of having brothels in Malaysia.

As reported by The Star, Fahmi Fadzill said brothels will never be allowed to run in Malaysia as it is prohibited by the law.

“We have to follow the law. Opening of brothels will never be allowed in Malaysia. No way,” he said.

