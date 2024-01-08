[Watch] Netizens Upset Looking At Weak Condition Of White Bengal Tiger At Melaka Zoo

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The zoo is a place for parents to bring their kids and introduce them to the animal kingdom. However, a recent TikTok video from a user known as Nurul Z showed a white Bengal tiger allegedly looking weak and starving.

This video has received almost 500,000 views and almost 21,000 likes.

In the video, the tiger known as Elsa appears thin to a point that the outline of her backbone is noticeable.

Many who saw the video were shocked to see Elsa’s condition and asked the Melaka Zoo to show some mercy to the poor animal.

Some even shared experiences of witnessing other animals in such conditions.

What happened?

However, the truth is far from what the people thought it was.

According to the president of the Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ), Datin Sapiah Haron, Elsa has been suffering from a bone-related disease since birth.

The disease also impacted her diet, which was not as nutrient-dense as that of a healthy tiger. She also added that Elsa was adopted back in 2019.

“We adopted Elsa in 2019 at the age of nine months with a body weight of only 50 kilogrammes and now through the nutritional diet provided by the vet, her weight has increased to 80 kilogrammes.

“Elsa is not thin because she is not fed but her appetite is poor due to bone disease and her condition is constantly monitored, including by the Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan),” she said in a press conference today at the Melaka Zoo, as reported by Kosmo.

To add clarity to the disease that Elsa suffers from, Sapiah said that the animal, although fed with five kilogrammes of chicken every day, only consumed around 80% of her food.

“We take care of Elsa with love and affection, but she is not as healthy as other tigers who eat between five and seven kilogrammes a day,” she said.

She also added that Elsa’s health information will be added to the info display to make sure that such speculations regarding Elsa’s condition does not happen again in the future.

