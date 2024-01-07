171 Bangladeshi Workers In Johor Promised Non-Existent Jobs, Ministries Looking Into The Matter

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last December, 171 Bangladeshi workers were arrested by police in Pengerang, Johor, after they took part in a march to file a police report at Bayu Damai police station.

It turned out that the group of Bangladeshi workers were duped into coming to Malaysia for jobs that did not exist. They forked out high recruitment fees back home for non-existent jobs here.

According to Free Malaysia Today, a migrant worker they interviewed was promised RM3,000 per month.

Hutang RM20,000, 4 bulan makan nasi kosong kuah dhal; derita ‘warga Bangladesh’ ditipu ejen

A migrant rights activist Andy Hall has urged the government to ensure all 171 Bangladeshi workers are compensated at minimum wage levels for the months spent waiting for non-existent jobs. Hall added that it’s insufficient to blacklist legal entities or companies.

They should also have all recruitment costs and related fees paid by them in Bangladesh fully returned to them, with interest. In addition, these workers should also be fully compensated for their suffering from the destitution they have experienced as a result of their unemployment and isolation, akin to a situation of forced labour. Migrant rights activist Andy Hall told Free Malaysia Today

Based on the joint statement, the Human Resources Ministry has called up the employer involved to meet with the Home Affairs Ministry, the National Security Council, the Johor Security Council, the Immigration Department, PERKESO, and the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) on 28 December 2023.

The Home Affairs Ministry and the Human Resources Ministry met on 3 January 2024 to look for a solution to the cases of neglect and exploitation of foreign workers.

For now, such companies face the following legal actions or restrictions:

The employers will be blacklisted from new foreign worker employment applications.

The company’s remaining migrant worker quotas and approval letters will be cancelled.

The employers will be prevented from renewing work permits for existing foreign workers.

The employers who had brought in foreign workers will be inspected via the Employment Relaxation Plan of Foreign Workers.

The employers can face a fine of not more than RM50,000 under the law for neglecting their employees in terms of salary and not providing proper accommodations.

