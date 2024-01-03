[Watch] Irate Passenger Allegedly Shouts At Bus Driver For Not Entering MRT Area

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Netizens recently praised a woman, believed to be a RapidKL bus driver, who spoke calmly when confronted by an irate passenger.

In the viral video, an irate female passenger shouted at the bus driver. The passenger was allegedly angry that the bus did not enter the MRT station area although the bus reached early.

Dengar suara pun tau driver bas ni makcik yang dah berumur, tenang je dia explain. Yang ko nak marah marah kenapa kak, ko Google la nombor customer service yg nak hangin sangat kenapa. Ni msti jenis pempuan dia je yg betul. pic.twitter.com/YBgxSsWICk — MALAYSIA MOST VIRAL (@MALAYSIAVIRALLL) January 1, 2024

She claimed that the bus stopped for a long time on the roadside and that it wasn’t her first time taking the bus.

The bus driver (who was off camera) politely explained that she had to adhere to strict timings to enter and exit the area.

Dissatisfied with the reasons given, the angry passenger asked the bus driver for the customer service’s number so she could complain.

Netizens sided with the bus driver and explained that bus drivers cannot open the doors to passengers when it’s not time to depart yet.

Some said it was why many bus drivers park the buses before the actual stop so that it doesn’t encourage early birds to demand to be let into the vehicle.

It’s also allegedly because they weren’t allowed to reach the other destinations too early or late either.

Another netizen told the irate woman to look for the customer service number herself on the phone or reach out through social media.

10 tahun lepas Sy naik bas rapid pon sama kak. Dia xkan bukak selagi x waktu dia bergerak. Dia bukak, gerak Pastu penuh baru dia gerak. Xde free2 nak bagi kta aircond awal2 tau😂🤣 over akak ni — sanasinisitu (@situsanasini777) January 1, 2024

Actually betul. Aku tny uncle driver masa aku nk g lrt KJ. Dia kata brenti tepi dlu sbb xleh awal atau lambat sgt smpai destinasi. Nnt jd isu. Diorg ada waktu2 dia untuk masuk dan keluar. — Ben_Razzy (@BenRazzy89) January 1, 2024

Kak, bus tu ada jadual dia nak masuk ke mrt station. Kalau dia sampai awal or belum sampai masa lagi, even dia dah ada dekat stop pun pintu tak boleh bukak untuk awak.



Lagi satu, ada phone, google je kak number tu. Tak pun tag je kat socmed. — sunshine | Dehanis | Flonérch (@itssuriakamilan) January 1, 2024

