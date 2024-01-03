TRP
[Watch] Irate Passenger Allegedly Shouts At Bus Driver For Not Entering MRT Area
[Watch] Irate Passenger Allegedly Shouts At Bus Driver For Not Entering MRT Area

The angry woman claimed the bus driver parked the bus by the roadside for a long time instead of entering the MRT area.

January 3, 2024

Netizens recently praised a woman, believed to be a RapidKL bus driver, who spoke calmly when confronted by an irate passenger.

In the viral video, an irate female passenger shouted at the bus driver. The passenger was allegedly angry that the bus did not enter the MRT station area although the bus reached early.

She claimed that the bus stopped for a long time on the roadside and that it wasn’t her first time taking the bus.

The bus driver (who was off camera) politely explained that she had to adhere to strict timings to enter and exit the area.

Dissatisfied with the reasons given, the angry passenger asked the bus driver for the customer service’s number so she could complain.

Netizens sided with the bus driver and explained that bus drivers cannot open the doors to passengers when it’s not time to depart yet.

Some said it was why many bus drivers park the buses before the actual stop so that it doesn’t encourage early birds to demand to be let into the vehicle.

It’s also allegedly because they weren’t allowed to reach the other destinations too early or late either.

Another netizen told the irate woman to look for the customer service number herself on the phone or reach out through social media.

