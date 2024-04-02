[Watch] “MRT Lady” Obliges Request On TikTok, Did You Know Suehaily Is An Accomplished Voice Talent?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

That voice you rely on to tell you which station is coming up next when you’re on the MRT, did you know she’s an accomplished voice talent?

For commuters on the older LRT Putra Line, they’d be familiar with the voice of radio announcer, actress and allrounder Datuk Yasmin Yusuff.

Funfact: Yasmin was crowned Miss Malaysia Universe in 1978.

As for the MRT, the honour of announcing the stations went to Suehaily Abdullah.

This was “revealed” by singer Atilia Haron through a post on her TikTok account recently.

In the video that she shared, she said that if people were impressed with her for songs like the Paddle Pop jingle and Malaysia Truly Asia, then people would be impressed with Suehally.

Atilia panned the camera to include Suehaily and the latter said: “Stesen berikutnya, TTDI, next station, TTDI.”

Of course she sounded exactly the same with some people commenting that it made them feel as though they were on the MRT despite watching the video at home.

The video went viral with over 960,000 views.

On Suehaily’s own TikTok, she shared a short behind the scenes video as a voice talent.

TikTok user @Nazwan_Official told Suehaily how his son Iqram was a huge fan of taking the LRT and MRT and was also a huge fan of her voice.

Suehaily Abdullah

Suehaily was previously a broadcast journalist with NTV7 and a newsreader at RTM before becoming a full-time voice-over talent, as reported by NST.

She also gave voice-over in the 2009 animated children’s TV series Jungle Jitters and the 2017 horror video game Simulacra according to her IMDb page.

In addition to this, the actress has performed innumerable IVRs for Telekom, Maxis, Astro, and Genting. She has also presented several live events throughout the years.

One interesting fact about her is that she suffered vocal cord damage and lost control of her voice when she recorded the announcement for the MRT Kajang line back in 2016.

She only had around 60% control over her voice during the recording.

