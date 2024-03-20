[Watch] Malaysian Woman Arrives At MRT Bukit Bintang On Last Train, Finds Herself Shut In

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman in Malaysia panicked when she arrived at Bukit Bintang MRT Station and could not get out.

TikTok user Mickaela (@mickaelaelaine) panned her phone camera to show the closed doors and exits at the station upon arrival. It was night time and the station was empty.

Mickaela wrote she had taken the last train and arrived at the station only to face a locked exit door at Gate E.

Fortunately, someone answered her calls for help and advised her to use the lift to leave the station.

Her video garnered more than 62.6k views and 4,012 likes at the time of writing. Netizens admitted that Mickaela’s situation unlocked a new fear in them and said it’s the reason why they leave for the station before 11pm.

This also prompted them to ask what to do in a similar situation. Those who experienced this before said to look for the fire exit next to the closed gates to leave the station.

Meanwhile, another person advised the public to head to the station counter to seek help from the staff.

