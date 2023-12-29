TRP
Now Reading
Pregnant Mom Goes Into Labour At KLIA, Netizen Suggests Naming Newborn Siti Nur Airport
TRP
TRP

Pregnant Mom Goes Into Labour At KLIA, Netizen Suggests Naming Newborn Siti Nur Airport

The AVSEC team responded quickly and made sure that the mother and child were well taken care of.

by
December 29, 2023

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The birth of a child is a miracle by itself, and becomes even more magical when it happens in an unpredictable environment.

Such an incident took place recently at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) when a passenger delivered her baby while waiting for her flight in the waiting area.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) took to social media yesterday to share the joyous news.

According to the tweet, the Aviation Security (AVSEC) team responded quickly and assisted the birth and called for medical assistance from the Health Ministry (KKM) and Medilife Paramedic for further treatment and examination.

Later, the mother and the child were sent to the Serdang Hospital.

MAHB expressed their appreciation for the quick response and effort from AVSEC, Terminal Services Department, KKM, Medilife Paramedic, and others who helped.

Many netizens who saw the tweet were happy for the mother and the newborn child.

One of them pointed out that the baby should receive free WiFi access at the airport for life.

Others meanwhile started giving name suggestions for the newborn.

From “Rose KLIA” to “Nur Klia Farhana” to “Siti Nur Airport”, prompting MAHB to react.

“Kemain kreatif bagi nama eh,” they tweeted today.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2021 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd