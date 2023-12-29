Pregnant Mom Goes Into Labour At KLIA, Netizen Suggests Naming Newborn Siti Nur Airport

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The birth of a child is a miracle by itself, and becomes even more magical when it happens in an unpredictable environment.

Such an incident took place recently at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) when a passenger delivered her baby while waiting for her flight in the waiting area.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) took to social media yesterday to share the joyous news.

Wow, ada orang bersalin lah! Baru-baru ini, KLIA Terminal 1 dikejutkan dengan berita seorang penumpang yang telah melahirkan anaknya di balai menunggu. 🤱🏻 pic.twitter.com/eqken0i8h6 — Malaysia Airports (@MY_Airports) December 28, 2023

According to the tweet, the Aviation Security (AVSEC) team responded quickly and assisted the birth and called for medical assistance from the Health Ministry (KKM) and Medilife Paramedic for further treatment and examination.

Later, the mother and the child were sent to the Serdang Hospital.

MAHB expressed their appreciation for the quick response and effort from AVSEC, Terminal Services Department, KKM, Medilife Paramedic, and others who helped.

Many netizens who saw the tweet were happy for the mother and the newborn child.

Adik ni boleh flex dia lahir kat airport 😭😂 welcome to the world! — magenta (@greenlemonadety) December 28, 2023

Terbaik lah! Team2 airport very well trained. Deliver baby pun dorang blh handle — Aiman Noriskandar (@aimanoris) December 28, 2023

Wah little one journey beginning in the most unique way! — Daniel (@itzdaniiel) December 29, 2023

One of them pointed out that the baby should receive free WiFi access at the airport for life.

Confirm dapat free wifi kat airport seumur hidup — Arif Suka Lego 🇲🇾 (@arifcfc) December 29, 2023

Others meanwhile started giving name suggestions for the newborn.

From “Rose KLIA” to “Nur Klia Farhana” to “Siti Nur Airport”, prompting MAHB to react.

“Kemain kreatif bagi nama eh,” they tweeted today.

ROSE KLIA BT AHMAD



Tahniah dik, bole redeem tiket flight sekali setahun complimentary from @MAS bole kan MAS? Pat laaa marketing gimmick ciked — 🍉 Jane Viktoriya (@NotChaPlainJane) December 28, 2023

Siti Nur Airport — atipan (@atipan_21) December 28, 2023

Nama baby; Nur Klia Farhana Binti Sepang — keem (@AkeemSharyzal) December 29, 2023

Sharifah SofiKLIA — Saturn (@SaturnMask7) December 28, 2023

