Ships Bearing Israeli Flag No Longer Allowed To Dock In Malaysian Ports

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia has decided to block and not allow ships from Israeli company ZIM to dock in any Malaysian ports.

In a statement today, the prime minister said the Transport Ministry will act on the matter by imposing a permanent ban against the company, effective immediately.

This comes after an online petition surfaced on Change.org, calling for the Malaysian government to ban ZIM ships from docking here.

The petition was started by one Mohd Ismail and has amassed 26,031 signatures as at the time of writing.

The petition wants the country to ban all Israeli-owned ships from docking in Malaysia.

It also claimed that a ZIM-owned ship was set to dock at Westport on 26 December.

“We call upon the Minister of Transport to immediately instruct the Port Klang Authority to refuse the ship from docking. Failure to do so implies that the Malaysian government is not serious about stopping the atrocities being committed by the Zionist regime on the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank,” said the petition.

Anwar said the ban serves as a reaction to Israel’s continued violation of international laws and disregard of the basic principles of humanity as well as the atrocities committed against the people of Palestine.

“For the record, the Cabinet in 2002 first allowed the company’s ships to dock in Malaysia. In 2005, the Cabinet allowed the ship to dock. But, the government today decided to cancel the decision made by the previous Cabinet.

“At the same time, the government has also decided to no longer allow any ships with Israeli flag to dock here,” he said.

Anwar added that Malaysia will also impose a ban on any ships heading to Israel from loading their cargo at any Malaysian ports.

These two bans come into effect immediately.

Anwar expressed his confidence that the decision will not hamper Malaysia’s trade activities.

