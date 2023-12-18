Malaysian Esports Team “Grills Gaming” Emerges As Champions At Global Esports Games 2023

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian esports team Grills Gaming has emerged as champion at the Global Esports Games 2023 in the Women’s Dota 2 category in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

They won 2-0 against Peru in the finals on 16 December.

The team, comprised of Bette “iStarx” Chia, Vanessa “Butterfly” Hii, Tiffany “Hishiko” Tsuyuri, Adeline “velnaoh” Foki, Melissa “Lynnie” Lim, and Stephanie “Auroraa” Lim, thanked their coach Chan Litt Binn (WinteR) for bringing the team together over the past few months.

They also thanked sports psychologist Mind Gap for helping the group bond and resolve issues, as well as their friends for providing valuable feedback and advice.

For a part-time, non-sponsored, zero-budget team to have gotten this far, many many kind souls have played a part in helping us get here today. We are full of gratitude, and glad we did not disappoint everyone! WE DID IT! Grills Gaming on Facebook

Another Malaysian team competed in the Dota 2 open category and took home a silver medal after the finals match with Kazakhstan.

The team is comprised of Chan “Lonely Chucky” Kok Khin, Kam “Moon” Boon Seng, Nicholas “Zeal” Lim, Ng “YamateH” Wei Phoong and Pang “Ponyo” Sze Xuan.

In the Street Fighter 6 category, Malaysia’s Ban “IamChuan” Chuan Quah took home a silver medal.

In total, the Malaysian team brought home a gold medal and two silver medals.

The Malaysian contingent for the Global Esports Games was assembled by the Malaysian Esports Governance Association (Mega). The competition was held from 12 to 16 December, drawing over 900 athletes from 100 nations.

The Global Esports Games is the flagship event of the Global Esports Federation.

