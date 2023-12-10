Man Who Allegedly Murdered Parents Tested Positive For 3 Types Of Drugs

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for murdering his parents at their home in Kampung Sungai Penchala, Kuala Lumpur.

Based on reports, the couple and the suspect, said to be a drug addict, quarrelled around 7pm.

A neighbour heard a woman’s screams for help around the time for Maghrib prayer. It’s said the suspect fled into the forest near the house.

Witnesses contacted the police, but by the time they arrived, the couple was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor of their living room. It was believed the couple was stabbed multiple times.

The police recovered a knife blade, a knife handle, a wooden stick, wooden fragments, a helmet, a round wooden table, and a pair of black shoes believed to belong to the suspect at the scene.

The two bodies were sent to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) for a post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigations found that the victims were aged 72 and 82. The father was a Petaling Jaya City Council pensioner, while the mother was a housewife.

The police later arrested the suspect at about 10.30pm yesterday (9 December) at the Penchala Sprint Highway Tunnel heading towards Kuala Lumpur.

The suspect tested positive for three types of drugs and will be remanded for seven days until Saturday (16 December).

The case will be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

