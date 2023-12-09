TRP
[Watch] He's At It Again! This Time He's Caught Publicly Littering In A Café In 1Utama
[Watch] He's At It Again! This Time He's Caught Publicly Littering In A Café In 1Utama

The man who caused uproar over his poor behaviour on the LRT has been allegedly spotted behaving similarly in 1 Utama.

by
December 9, 2023

The man who recently went viral for eating, littering, removing his shoes, and taking up seats on the LRT has been allegedly spotted littering in public again.

READ MORE: [Watch] LRT Passenger Sparks Disgust: Eats, Takes Off Shoes, and More

Twitter user Sabrina (@sabrinaaaasays) claimed she spotted the same man casually littering in Coffee Bean in 1 Utama.

The man allegedly did not clean up the table before leaving. In the video, his leftover rubbish was left under the chair and on the table.

Netizens criticised the man’s actions and hoped someone would confront him about his poor behaviour.

Meanwhile, some expressed concern that the man may require help and wondered if the man was mentally alright.

