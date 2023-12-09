[Watch] He’s At It Again! This Time He’s Caught Publicly Littering In A Café In 1Utama
The man who caused uproar over his poor behaviour on the LRT has been allegedly spotted behaving similarly in 1 Utama.
Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.
The man who recently went viral for eating, littering, removing his shoes, and taking up seats on the LRT has been allegedly spotted littering in public again.
READ MORE: [Watch] LRT Passenger Sparks Disgust: Eats, Takes Off Shoes, and More
Twitter user Sabrina (@sabrinaaaasays) claimed she spotted the same man casually littering in Coffee Bean in 1 Utama.
The man allegedly did not clean up the table before leaving. In the video, his leftover rubbish was left under the chair and on the table.
Netizens criticised the man’s actions and hoped someone would confront him about his poor behaviour.
Meanwhile, some expressed concern that the man may require help and wondered if the man was mentally alright.
Panggil dia suruh kutip balik his rubbish! 😤— Rahah Ghazali 🇲🇾❤️ (@rahah_ghazali) December 9, 2023
Selfishness is such an ugly look on anyone.— Une étoile qui meurt, essayant (@digitalkai) December 9, 2023
I hope that we all would remind each other to be kind and considerate.
His social circle probably didn't care enough to tegur him until he ended up like that. https://t.co/pmGubc3LLT
What’s wrong with him beung so toxic like at every place he goes! Just wow.— HappiER (@nnymds) December 9, 2023
Someone has to bring him to a psychiatrist. He is seriously sick!— WhoamI? (@IamRaffffffff) December 9, 2023
Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.