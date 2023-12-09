[Watch] He’s At It Again! This Time He’s Caught Publicly Littering In A Café In 1Utama

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The man who recently went viral for eating, littering, removing his shoes, and taking up seats on the LRT has been allegedly spotted littering in public again.

READ MORE: [Watch] LRT Passenger Sparks Disgust: Eats, Takes Off Shoes, and More

Twitter user Sabrina (@sabrinaaaasays) claimed she spotted the same man casually littering in Coffee Bean in 1 Utama.

The man allegedly did not clean up the table before leaving. In the video, his leftover rubbish was left under the chair and on the table.

Netizens criticised the man’s actions and hoped someone would confront him about his poor behaviour.

Meanwhile, some expressed concern that the man may require help and wondered if the man was mentally alright.

Panggil dia suruh kutip balik his rubbish! 😤 — Rahah Ghazali 🇲🇾❤️ (@rahah_ghazali) December 9, 2023

Selfishness is such an ugly look on anyone.



I hope that we all would remind each other to be kind and considerate.



His social circle probably didn't care enough to tegur him until he ended up like that. https://t.co/pmGubc3LLT — Une étoile qui meurt, essayant (@digitalkai) December 9, 2023

What’s wrong with him beung so toxic like at every place he goes! Just wow. — HappiER (@nnymds) December 9, 2023

Someone has to bring him to a psychiatrist. He is seriously sick! — WhoamI?  (@IamRaffffffff) December 9, 2023

