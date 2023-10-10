[Watch] LRT Passenger Sparks Disgust: Eats, Takes Off Shoes, and More

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

One of the fundamental rules to remember is the prohibition of eating and drinking on public transportation, crucial for maintaining cleanliness.

Usually, there are warning stickers for passengers on the windows to remind them of this rule.

However, not everyone adheres to these regulations.

Brazen LRT Passenger: Eating and Shoe Removal

Recently, a TikTok user (@teachercalvintan) shared a video of a man’s blatant disregard for several public transport rules, including eating and drinking.

In the video, the man in a white shirt takes up three seats on the LRT, using them for his bags and food containers.

Not only does he eat inside the train, but he also leaves trash under the seats.

To make matters worse, he took off his shoes and socks, casually using his phone while swinging his feet!

The video has gained significant attention, accumulating 26,700 views as of writing this article.

Netizens Express Disgust at Unsanitary Behavior

In the comment section, many netizens expressed their disgust at the unsanitary actions of this LRT passenger on the Kelana Jaya route.

Netizens hope that those nearby would confront the passenger directly about his behaviour.

Source: TikTok

Several also tagged Rapid KL in the comments, urging them to take action against this LRT passenger.

A similar incident involving two girls eating hot cup noodles inside an LRT train occurred previously, where they also violated the mandatory mask rule in place at the time.

