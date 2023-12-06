If You Want Framed Old IC Photos Like The Viral TikTok Video, You’ll Have To Wait Until Next October

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Many of us will not remember the first time we sat in the black chair at the Jabatan Pendaftaran Negara (JPN) office to take a picture for our first identity card (IC).

The IC photo will surely bring back memories for many.

It went viral recently that JPN actually has a programme called “Kenangan Terindah” where you will get a collection of your old IC photos for a price.

However, this special offer only runs every October in conjunction with Hari Jabatan Pendaftaran Negara.

There is also an option to order photos of family members’ ICs but these are limited to parents, husband/wife and children.

The pricing for the photos is RM75 for individual photos and RM150 for family photos.

This interesting offer, which many may not have heard of, went viral recently when TikTok user Abdul Hanan Abdul Rahman shared his unboxing experience upon receiving his order.

Based on our checks, the “Kenangan Terindah” programme has been around since at least 2020.

From the video, it can be seen that the order was sent in a box and the parcel was properly packed.

The photos are printed on a blue background and nicely framed.

There is also a free JPN bag.

Abdul Hanan, in his video, shared the story behind his third IC photo, which was taken after his lost his wallet.

Just like that, many can reminisce about the memories when their photos were taken.

So if you’re thinking about ordering one, you’ll have to wait until next October and hope that JPN continues their “Kenangan Terindah” programme.

