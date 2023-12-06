Grab Malaysia Initiates #BantuanBanjir Campaign To Aid MERCY’s Flood Relief Efforts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Grab Malaysia is kicking off the third installment of its #BantuanBanjir initiative by partnering with MERCY Malaysia once again to raise funds to aid in flood relief efforts.

As part of the collaboration, Grab is pledging RM200,000 and offers Grab users easy ways to contribute: by converting their GrabRewards into donations directly to MERCY or through their GrabFood orders, wherein Mastercard will donate 1% of the order value to the flood relief fund.

Additionally Grab will match the GrabRewards contributions, to help provide needful assistance to families and communities affected by the recent floods.

We are deeply saddened by the impact of the floods on the communities of Malaysia. Through our #BantuanBanjir initiative, we are committed to working with MERCY Malaysia to provide support and assistance to help address the immediate dire needs of the affected communities, especially in the East Coast. We also encourage our employees and fellow Malaysians to join us in making a difference. Adelene Foo, Managing Director Grab Malaysia

Grab Malaysia urges all Malaysians to join the flood relief efforts by donating through the Grab app.

Every contribution no matter how small, can make a difference in the lives of those in need:

Grab will match users’ GrabRewards donations – Users will have the option to donate their GrabRewards to MERCY Malaysia which will help fund their efforts. Grab will then match the amount donated via GrabRewards and channel to the cause respectively.

GrabFood partnership with Mastercard – For orders on GrabFood paid with Mastercard, Mastercard will contribute 1% of the GrabFood order value to MERCY Malaysia’s flood relief fund for orders amounting to RM30 and above

Grab pledges RM200,000 through its GrabForGood Fund to provide financial aid support for vulnerable groups to rebuild lives in the event of natural disasters. This is in addition to the amount that Grab will donate to match the number of GrabRewards donated by Grab users.

We truly appreciate Grab’s support in our on-going flood aid and recovery plan through this critical time of need. MERCY Malaysia values this partnership as it strengthens our emergency response and reach, providing humanitarian aid to the affected communities and addressing their immediate needs. Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Faizal Mohd Perdaus, President of MERCY Malaysia

