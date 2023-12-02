Covid-19 Refresher: 5-Day Self-Quarantine, Says MOH

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

While Covid-19 did not go away, it hasn’t been talked about much ever since restrictions were lifted and the numbers had been relatively low.

However, social media has become abuzz again with people testing positive for the virus.

Last month alone, there was a 28 percent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

READ MORE: Malaysia Seeing Rise In Covid-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) issued a refresher on the precautionary measures for Covid-19 positive cases.

5-Day Quarantine

A person who has tested positive for Covid-19 needs to undergo self quarantine and isolation for five days from the date of the symptoms.

Patients are advised to use a face mask when leaving their house, avoid crowded places and to avoid visiting the high-risk group until the 10th day since they tested positive.

They are also advised to only travel when it is necessary and practice washing hands frequently.

In addition, close contacts of Covid-19 cases are encouraged to perform self-quarantine if they have symptoms such as fever, cough, and flu, perform RTK (Ag) self test and practise public health preventive measures to reduce the risk of transmission.

My Sejahtera

Patients can also update their status on the MySejahtera application. Once the status is updated, the Home Surveillance Order (HSO) will be given through the application.

The procedure has not changed much. Just as before, there are a few questions to be answered which include symptoms and uploading a photo of their RTK (Ag) test in the application.

Kes positif COVID-19 perlu menjalani pengasingan atau isolasi selama 5 hari dari tarikh bermula gejala. Kes juga dinasihati untuk mengambil langkah-langkah pencegahan seperti memakai pelitup muka ketika keluar dari rumah, elak berada di tempat yang sesak, dan elak melawat… pic.twitter.com/RaYZrcQGio — KKMalaysia🇲🇾🩺❤️ (@KKMPutrajaya) December 2, 2023

Generally the public may not take the virus as seriously as before; however, it is still present, and people are advised to always be cautious.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.