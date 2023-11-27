TRP
Now Reading
Iconic Kelana Jaya Giant Bids Adieu After 19 Years In Business
TRP
TRP

Iconic Kelana Jaya Giant Bids Adieu After 19 Years In Business

Many people shared their memories of the hypermarket.

by
November 27, 2023

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Those with fond memories of the Giant hypermarket in Kelana Jaya have taken to social media to share their stories in the wake of the business announcing it was closing the store after 19 years.

The hypermarket’s last day was yesterday (26 November).

They announced the closure earlier citing new development by UEM Sunrise Berhad.

There was also a Facebook post of the hypermarket’s very last customer. The man was seen posing for a photo at the entrance of the hypermarket holding a receipt.

Many reminisced how the mall was a huge part of their childhood.

One Twitter user shared their memory of working there many years ago.

UEM

UEM Sunrise Berhad has partnered with Kwasa Properties Sdn Bhd to acquire 3.7 hectares of freehold land in Kelana Jaya, currently home to the Giant hypermarket, for RM155 million.

The tenancy agreement with Kwasa Properties is set to end in December 2023, and the land is earmarked for a mixed-use development with retail and residential components.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024, with the development launch scheduled for 2025, as reported by NST.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2021 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd