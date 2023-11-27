Iconic Kelana Jaya Giant Bids Adieu After 19 Years In Business

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Those with fond memories of the Giant hypermarket in Kelana Jaya have taken to social media to share their stories in the wake of the business announcing it was closing the store after 19 years.

The hypermarket’s last day was yesterday (26 November).

They announced the closure earlier citing new development by UEM Sunrise Berhad.

End of an era.



Ganti dengan new tower overshadowing LDP. https://t.co/7frkAjabbt pic.twitter.com/YjWqYYaUcR — Dibs (@adibhazlami) November 7, 2023

Giant Mall Kelana Jaya akhirnya melabuhkan tirainya (ditutup) pada 26 Nov 2023 selepas hampir 20 tahun beroperasi.#CukupSetahun pic.twitter.com/5H4W10Rrw9 — Salim Iskandar (@Salim_Iskandar) November 27, 2023

There was also a Facebook post of the hypermarket’s very last customer. The man was seen posing for a photo at the entrance of the hypermarket holding a receipt.

Customer terakhir Giant Mall Kelana Jaya selepas 19 tahun. https://t.co/Gc91EBjKCO pic.twitter.com/ImjlDzDdez — Dibs (@adibhazlami) November 26, 2023

Many reminisced how the mall was a huge part of their childhood.

Sumpah sedih teruk pergi Giant Kelana Jaya dah lah esok tutup terus nak roboh, my childhood place will be gone forever 😭 — jim (@badrulhaziim) November 25, 2023

thank you Giant Kelana Jaya for your services, you're my all time childhood fav place ✨ https://t.co/lAVtmAmI2y — Ceh 🇵🇸 (@____leekaceh) November 27, 2023

RIP giant Kelana Jaya. Kat playground tingkat atas tu la tempat first aku jumpa short term crush aku masa kecik dulu🥲💔



Gonna miss all the memories kat sini. https://t.co/UrqGTOYOmq — sumimasen, nani? (@raxyziq) November 26, 2023

So sad giant kelana jaya 😩 — Puтяi Eммα Mєℓαтi (@Putriemmamelati) November 18, 2023

One Twitter user shared their memory of working there many years ago.

Terimgat dlu dlm tahun dalam 2003/2004 saya kerja kat giant sec 9 shah alam, waktu tu bos kami htr kami support giant kelana jaya sbg cashier, meriah n ramai orang waktu tu. Era2 tu mcm2 hypermarket ada, lama2 sekarang makin sikit.. semoga staff dpt kerja lagi baik — Sang Taruna (@simunjan46) November 26, 2023

UEM

UEM Sunrise Berhad has partnered with Kwasa Properties Sdn Bhd to acquire 3.7 hectares of freehold land in Kelana Jaya, currently home to the Giant hypermarket, for RM155 million.

The tenancy agreement with Kwasa Properties is set to end in December 2023, and the land is earmarked for a mixed-use development with retail and residential components.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024, with the development launch scheduled for 2025, as reported by NST.

