Joe Biden Shifts Focus to Climate After Jokowi Urges Gaza Ceasefire

On 14 November, Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo met US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington to discuss cooperation between the two nations.

During the meeting, Jokowi pressed the US to intensify efforts to end the current Gaza conflict by implementing a ceasefire.

“Indonesia appeals to the US to do more to stop the atrocities in Gaza. Ceasefire is a must for the sake of humanity,” he said.

Jokowi landed in Washington on Sunday, fresh off attending an emergency meeting in Saudi Arabia of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the League of Arab States on the situation in Gaza.

Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, is the largest Muslim-majority nation.

Joe Biden Declines Comment on Jokowi’s Request, Shifts Discussion to Climate

However, in a video clip posted on the official X Twitter account @CNNIndonesia, Biden avoided commenting on Jokowi’s request regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Instead, Biden redirected the topic, discussing climate-related issues and noting Jokowi’s composure during their meeting.

As we met outside, as you get out of your automobile, we had a very important discussion on climate. The President (Jokowi) said “I’m cold”. US President Joe Biden

White House Omits Jokowi’s Ceasefire Appeal

Simultaneously, in a tweet on the official X (@WhiteHouse) Twitter account, the issue of Jokowi’s ceasefire request was excluded from their coverage.

President Biden met with President Joko Widodo of Indonesia to reaffirm our nearly 75-year-long partnership. The two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation on the clean energy transition, advancing economic prosperity, and bolstering regional peace and stability. Twitter/WhiteHouse

Earlier, on 12 November, Jokowi stated he would deliver a ‘very strong message’ to Biden from the summit with Arab and Islamic leaders in Riyadh, condemning Israel and urging a ceasefire.

The Indonesian president also indicated he would convey a specific message from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, requesting attention to the war issue with Biden.

