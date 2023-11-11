[Watch] Malaysian Indian’s TikTok Declaration Of Not Celebrating Deepavali Garners Over A Million Views

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

While many Indians are eagerly waiting to celebrate the Deepavali festival tomorrow, one Malaysian Indian has decided he will not celebrate it this year as a sign of solidarity for Palestine in the Middle East war.

Mythreyar Muthuramalingamm declared his decision in a TikTok video which has garnered 1.3 million views since it was posted yesterday.

In the video, Mrthreyar said that this decision was not influenced by anyone.

He also said that he arrived at such a decision out of respect for the feelings of the Malay community in Malaysia, as each time he opens social media, he sees news about the brutal murders in Palestine.

He added that these news items were shared by Malaysians whom he considers as his family.

Thus, he asked himself, how could he celebrate the festival while other members of his family were suffering from the pain of the war in the Middle East.

Furthermore, he also expressed his willingness to attend solidarity marches even if it were held on Deepavali.

Many netizens who saw the video were overwhelmed by his action.

Some told him it was okay if he wanted to celebrate Deepavali.

This is a fine example of unity among us Malaysians.

