Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Deepavali Weekend

Not feeling like a couch potato this weekend? Check out these interesting activities happening over the weekend and drag some friends along with you for extra fun!

Friday, 10 November

1. The Beauty of Quarrion Painting Class | Artime KL Eco City | 11am to 2pm, 3pm to 6pm

Start the weekend with a relaxing painting session at Artime KL Eco City. This week you’ll be painting a bird called the quarrion/cockatiel. You don’t need any painting experience to start and you will be guided by an art facilitator. Art materials and free-flow of non-alcoholic drinks and snacks will be provided for you. The session is first come, first serve so remember to register your place.

2. Artbox | Sunway Pyramid Open Carpark (Opposite Sunway Resort) | 3pm-11pm

From 10 to 12 November, the Artbox flea market is back with an array of regional food, local brands, art installations, and live music performances. If you miss it this weekend, you can try making it for the week after (17 to 19 November).

3. Brazilian Zouk Dance Socials | Shamrock Bar & Restaurant TTDI | 8pm to 9pm

Itching to pick up some dance moves? Try the free beginner-friendly trials at Shamrock TTDI and enjoy some drinks as well. You don’t need to bring a dance partner to enjoy the class trial, but it’ll be much more fun if you do. The cover charge of RM35 includes 1 alcoholic drink and 2 non-alcoholic drinks.

4. Teluh Pecah 3.0 | Level 3A, GMBB KL | 11am-8pm

Teluh Pecah aims to celebrate diversity in Malaysia through art. In this free art gallery, guests can browse the interesting artworks on display by local artists from all over Malaysia. Teluh Pecah 3.0 is also showcasing the works of six talented artists and their unique styles: Jakob Van Klang, Teh Chun Eng, Alice Yee, Vasanthi Naidu, Yap Poh Sim, and Lim Bo Qiang. Teluh Pecah 3.0 will go on until 12 November.

Saturday, 11 November

1. 11.11 Mini Bazaar | OHO Mookata & Bar | 5pm-11pm

From 10 to 12 November, guests can shop for pet items, fashion, food, accessories, and more at the 11.11 Mini Bazaar. There will also be mini games and you can bring your pets along as well.

2. Boom + KL Run 2023 | Dataran Merdeka | 11am-8pm

Get out of the house and race your way to win the RM20,700 prize pool. There are three categories to compete in: the 21km half marathon, 10km race, and 5km fun run. Remember to register if you intend to run this Saturday.

3. Chinatown Cultural Walk in Kuala Lumpur | Four Points By Sheraton KL | 10am-12pm

If you’re not keen on running, going on a walking tour around the city is an alternative to a good exercise session. In the two-hour guided tour, you can hear all about the tales of Chinese migrants, including Chinatown’s heritage as you rediscover the city. During the tour, you get to enjoy food at the numerous trendy cafes in the area. The tour is tip-based.

4. Strollin Market | Tiffin At The Yards, Sentul Depot | 11am-9pm

Strollin Market boasts an array of thrift and preloved items, and crafted accessories. Aside from that, there’ll be food and snacks, lifestyle goods, and artworks from local brands too.

Sunday, 12 November

1. Lights of Diwali | MyTown Shopping Centre | 10am-10pm

The Deepavali bazaar is filled with a delightful array of homegrown brands, offering everything from delectable snacks to ethnic wear and home decorations to brighten the home.

2. Carpe Diem 2| PJPAC | 3pm (90 mins with 15 mins intermission)

Carpe Diem 2 – Unrestrained Determination by Souls Impact features 7 new original compositions featuring Chinese drums, Cak Lempong, San Xian, traditional Chinese opera instruments, flutes, and electric guitar.

Upcoming events

1. REXFEST | REXKL | 24-26 November

REXKL is celebrating its 5th anniversary with REXFEST, a vibrant festival celebrating the city’s rich history, arts, and community spirit with a host of activities and events for all. Held in partnership with Connor’s Stout Porter, guests can expect a diverse programme of live music, digital art, workshops, performances, exhibitions, and gastronomic delights. Don’t miss out on shows such as AFTERLIFE x GOEN – DIVERGENCE, KUANTUM: FORGOTTEN FACADES and SOUNDSCAPE RECORDS x FILAMEN: ODYSSEY, fono Got Jazz, and the open mic night Hush & Snap: Off The Books.

2. Martell Noblige Swift Festival | MIECC KL | 25 November, 4pm onwards

Martell proudly presents Martell Noblige Swift Festival, a progressive high-energy art and entertainment experience that beckons the young generation to “Soar Beyond the Expected.” This genre-bending, culture-blending bash that mixes the best of East and West will be headlined by the sensational DJ Hyo — or Hyoyeon who is the South Korean K-Pop singer from Girls’ Generation. For more details, please visit swiftnights.martell.com.

3. Life: Magnified | ZHAN Art Space, The School, Jaya One | Until December 2023

Perak-based ceramic artist Adil Ghani of RAAQUU is holding his first ceramic preview exhibition until December 2023 showcasing his signature Raku pieces known for their rainbow patinas or metallic coating finishes. These ceramic sculptures follow the same Japanese technique developed back in the 1580s and are also known as art ‘painted by fire,’ a main characteristic of Raku creation. Life: Magnified will showcase a fuller collection in January 2024.

P/S: If you have any future events you want the world to know about, submit your suggestions to adeline@therakyatpost.com with the subject "Weekly Listicle Suggestion".

