7 Shopping Malls That Are All-Ready To Welcome Deepavali 2023!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Deepavali is right around the corner and some shopping malls are already decked out to usher in the festive celebration!

Here’s a list of malls to visit during the festive season to get beautiful pictures and memories with your family and friends:

1. Suria KLCC

Suria KLCC’s Centre Court is ready for Deepavali.

Suria KLCC’s “Enchanted Garden of Lights” will be on display from 3 to 15 November at the Centre Court in celebration of the Deepavali festival on 12 November.

The theme features a vibrant garden with a 20-foot kolam centrepiece, illuminated majestic peacocks with 32-foot-long flowing tails, and immersive lighting and sound effects.

There would be traditional Indian dance performances on weekends, accompanied by curated Deepavali music.

2. Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

The Crystal Fountain is decorated with shimmering diyas lamps and colourful kolams.

Pavilion KL’s “Love and Light Deepavali” will be held until 12 November. Guests will be greeted by shimmering diyas lamps and colourful kolams around the Crystal Fountain.

Inside the mall, there would be eye-catching flowers and fabric lanterns to usher in the festive atmosphere.

The lights and colours pay homage to Hindu culture, symbolising the triumphant victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil.

Other highlights include the Yeshan Sarees Exhibition on Level 5, featuring 30 distinct saree styles crafted in India, and kolams inspired by the Sun by City University students in Parkson Elite (Level 3 and 4).

3. Pavilion Bukit Jalil

The giant peacock will be surrounded by diyas made by 108 Sri UCSI School students.

Pavilion Bukit Jalil’s “Sweet Diwali” festive highlight is the giant peacock kolam created in collaboration with Sri UCSI School. The three-dimensional design will be surrounded by radiant ‘108 DIYA Light Art’ done by 108 students.

The number 108 symbolises the profound cultural and spiritual energy in Indian yogic culture.

The Yeshan Sarees Roadshow will also be held on Level 2 (Pink Zone) until 13 November, featuring beautiful and genuine Banarasi sarees, kurtas, lehengas, and bespoke wedding collections.

Other activities include a henna or mehndi art session held every weekend at Level 3 (Orange Zone).

4. Intermark Mall

Intermark Mall’s Dazzling Deepavali features works of local artisans.

Intermark Mall’s “Dazzling Deepavali” will last until 13 November and guests are encouraged to dress up during the celebration.

In line with the mall’s “Hail Heritage” positioning, the Deepavali pop-ups will showcase two local artisans, kimkara and TC Design, to bring traditional and contemporary Indian attire and accessories to shoppers.

Over at the Ground Atrium, guests can witness beautiful Odissi dance performances by the talented students of Datuk Ramli Ibrahim along with classical Indian Peacock Folk Dance and Bharatayatnam Performances by the gifted Samitah Vimalan.

Last but not least, the Deepavali bazaar is a fun affair with activities such as a ghee ball-making workshop, a perfect family bonding activity.

5. Da Men Mall

Da Men Mall’s Symphony of Diwali Colours

Da Men USJ, now known by the moniker DM Mall, introduces its “Symphony of Diwali Colours” to usher in the celebration. Over at the main entrance, guests are greeted with virtual rangolis inspired by intricate mandalas.

The kolam design illuminated with four oil lamps can be found at the Lower Ground Floor Main Entrance.

Guests can shop for snacks, accessories, and home decor at the Deepavali Bazaar every weekend until 12 November.

6. Alamanda Shopping Centre

The Deepavali celebration at Alamanda Putrajaya will be held from 28 October until 13 November.

Guests can marvel at vibrant decorations such as the colourful and illuminated kolam to bring forth auspiciousness and good fortune.

7. Mesra Mall

A good photo opportunity awaits guests at Mesra Mall.

Over in Terengganu, Mesra Mall is holding its Deepavali celebrations from 8 to 19 November.

The festive décor features the classic kolam and a peacock standing beside a beautiful arch, perfect for photo sessions.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.