Megah Rise Mall’s Front Entrance Reopens After Ceiling Mishap

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Following a mishap which saw the collapse of the ceiling at the front porch of Megah Rise Mall in Petaling Jaya, the mall’s property management announced they have been granted clearance to reopen the main entrance.

This was after a thorough review was conducted by Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya (MBPJ).

READ MORE: Ceiling Collapsed At Petaling Jaya’s Megah Rise Mall During Strong Winds

In a statement, PPB Properties said shoppers can now use the main entrance with the car porch as they have in the past, along with the adjacent pet-friendly lifts.

Pic credit: Megah Rise Mall

We are grateful to MBPJ for their support in addressing the issue and our consultants for working alongside our team to conduct detailed safety inspections. We want to thank our tenants and the community for their patience and understanding during this time. We understand the concern that this incident has raised among the community, and we want to reassure the public that safety remains our top priority. Low Eng Hooi, CEO of PPB Properties

In addition to assessing the car porch, the Megah Rise management also conducted an inspection of all ceilings within the mall, confirming the integrity and safety of all areas, to ensure the safety of tenants and shoppers.

Although the main entrance and the car porch were temporary closed, Megah Rise Mall continued to operate as usual since the recent incident, with all other services and amenities available to shoppers without interruption.

In addition to Deepavali celebrations, Megah Rise Mall looks forward to the return of the second weekend of the REplace Project event, set for November 10 -13, featuring workshops on eco-friendly practices.

On 28 October, during heavy rain and strong winds, the ceiling outside the front entrance of the mall collapsed at around 3pm.

Three people sustained minor injuries as a result of the collapse.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.