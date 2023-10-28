Ceiling Collapsed At Petaling Jaya’s Megah Rise Mall During Strong Winds

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The ceiling outside the front entrance of Megah Rise Mall in Taman Megah, Petaling Jaya collapsed this afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3pm during strong winds and heavy rain.

According to the mall’s management in a Facebook post, three people sustained minor injuries.

We are currently investigating the cause of the incident and are taking immediate action to manage and address the situation. Megah Rise Mall

The management said their top priority was the safety and wellbeing of their community.

The mall and its car park remain open as the affected area has been cordoned off.

A video of the moment the ceiling collapsed has been making its rounds, including footage of the aftermath and one from inside the shopping mall.

