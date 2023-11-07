PMX Set To Attend APEC In San Francisco This Weekend

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced his decision with regard to the 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders Week happening in San Francisco from Nov 11 to Nov 17.

There had been growing calls for the prime minister to not attend the meeting considering the United States’ stand in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Anwar today said he will be attending the event.

He however reiterated Malaysia remains steadfast in supporting justice and the rights of the people of Palestine, as reported by The Star.

So, I have decided to attend the meeting. As Prime Minister, it is my responsibility to look after the interests of Malaysia in terms of security, peace, diplomatic relations and economy. Anwar Ibrahim, The Star

25 non-governmental organisations (NGO) sent a memorandum to Anwar calling on Malaysia to not proceed with the proposals for closer economic ties with the US unless and until the US government changes its policy of blind support for the Zionist regime.

Their memorandum included a call for the prime minister to not attend the APEC Economic Leaders Week event hosted by the United States.

READ MORE: Group Calls For PMX Not To Attend APEC Meeting In San Francisco

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.